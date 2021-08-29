Afghan Lies, It Was A Giant Money Laundering Scheme For The Elite

Afghan Lies, It Was A Giant Money Laundering Scheme For The EliteIn 2012 Assange said the same thing.The occupation of Afghanistan was an outrageous attack on human rights from the beginning and now the corporate media are outraged that the US is leaving after two decades. Lee Camp highlights the many losers and the wealthy winners from the occupation. He then covers the record-breaking heat across the planet and the movements responding to it, and the US Empire’s next target for regime change.full show here,Google has suspended me from all their products, I must of been right on,subscribe to my other channels,ugetube.com,bit chute,ceflex.orgBrighteon,153news.net,Please help and donate,dr Meno on FACEBOOKJOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTIONThe Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank RunsEUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)AN EXPLANATION FOR EVERYTHING. YOU WILL WANT TO SEE THIS.