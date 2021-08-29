© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Afghan Lies, It Was A Giant Money Laundering Scheme For The Elite
Follow
2
Share
Report
180 views • August 29, 2021
Afghan Lies, It Was A Giant Money Laundering Scheme For The Elite
In 2012 Assange said the same thing.
The occupation of Afghanistan was an outrageous attack on human rights from the beginning and now the corporate media are outraged that the US is leaving after two decades. Lee Camp highlights the many losers and the wealthy winners from the occupation. He then covers the record-breaking heat across the planet and the movements responding to it, and the US Empire’s next target for regime change.
full show here,
https://www.rt.com/shows/redacted-tonight-summary/533272-real-winner-afghanistan-war/
Google has suspended me from all their products, I must of been right on,
subscribe to my other channels,
ugetube.com,
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist
bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist
Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist
153news.net,
https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=PeaceTerrorist
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
AN EXPLANATION FOR EVERYTHING. YOU WILL WANT TO SEE THIS.
https://www.brighteon.com/1b1153ee-fe4e-404a-a537-aaff63df6a93
In 2012 Assange said the same thing.
The occupation of Afghanistan was an outrageous attack on human rights from the beginning and now the corporate media are outraged that the US is leaving after two decades. Lee Camp highlights the many losers and the wealthy winners from the occupation. He then covers the record-breaking heat across the planet and the movements responding to it, and the US Empire’s next target for regime change.
full show here,
https://www.rt.com/shows/redacted-tonight-summary/533272-real-winner-afghanistan-war/
Google has suspended me from all their products, I must of been right on,
subscribe to my other channels,
ugetube.com,
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist
bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist
Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist
153news.net,
https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=PeaceTerrorist
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
AN EXPLANATION FOR EVERYTHING. YOU WILL WANT TO SEE THIS.
https://www.brighteon.com/1b1153ee-fe4e-404a-a537-aaff63df6a93
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.