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Afghan Lies, It Was A Giant Money Laundering Scheme For The Elite
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
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180 views • August 29, 2021
Afghan Lies, It Was A Giant Money Laundering Scheme For The Elite
In 2012 Assange said the same thing.
The occupation of Afghanistan was an outrageous attack on human rights from the beginning and now the corporate media are outraged that the US is leaving after two decades. Lee Camp highlights the many losers and the wealthy winners from the occupation. He then covers the record-breaking heat across the planet and the movements responding to it, and the US Empire’s next target for regime change.
full show here,
https://www.rt.com/shows/redacted-tonight-summary/533272-real-winner-afghanistan-war/

Google has suspended me from all their products, I must of been right on,
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EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
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