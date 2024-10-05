BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
911 ✅ FEMA actively INTERFERING Yup it’s a land grab AGAIN❗️ LEFT TO DIE: with relief and rescue operations as federal government wages WAR against America
329 views • 7 months ago

FEMA actively INTERFERING with relief and rescue operations as federal government wages WAR against America https://www.brighteon.com/abf35db3-d30e-44f2-a9ee-15be01b8d45e 


Mr. President I URGE you to direct your focus to the people of North Carolina. How is it that we have billions of dollars to send overseas, but we only have $750 for hard-working Americans here at home?

 North Carolina people in the mountains. 😡😡😡 ❗️ LEFT TO DIE: Desperate Americans starve and die while corrupt politicians, Israel has colonized the minds of The Americans, it's slavery Israel has colonized the minds of The Americans, what is this love for Israel? It's not love it's slavery ✅ Yup it’s a land grab AGAIN❗️ LEFT TO DIE: Desperate Americans starve and die while corrupt politicians send BILLIONS to Israel and Ukraine



hurricane heleneleft to diebiden gets confused when asked about states needsbillions to israel and ukraine
