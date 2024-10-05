Brighteon Broadcast News, Oct 5, 2024 - FEMA actively INTERFERING with relief and rescue operations as federal government wages WAR against America

- Update details on the mass death emergency in North Carolina

- FEMA interference in delivery of food aid and survival supplies

- FEMA should be shut down and moved out of the way so Americans can help Americans

- Video testimonies from people on the ground in NC

- Interview with Francesco Garripoli from a mountain in NC

- Those with survival skills and supplies are faring relatively well

- The body count is going to exceed 2,000

- Corporate media downplaying the severity of the catastrophe to protect Biden / Harris

- Sermon #069 - WE KNOW HOW IT ENDS - God already gave us the answers for the final exam of LIFE





