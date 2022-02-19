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Justine Castro sent out his orcs. English after 2,50
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63 views • February 19, 2022
1. Bill Gates: “We’ll Have Another Pandemic. It Will be a Different Pathogen Next Time” Four liars on stage in Munich.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/bill-gates-well-have-another-pandemic-it-will-be-a-different-pathogen-next-time/
2. COVID 19 HOAX AND THE FUTURE – MAX IGAN. Your face will be scanned everywhere and you wont need your smartphone anymore.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6dL6clSSpIwp/
3 How 1 Man Took Down An Entire Country..Justine Castro
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ne_SBWPTZBA
4. February 18th - The Day that Changed Canada's History. There have been many new developments in the Canadians vs Justin Trudeau battle. The trucker protestors are trying their best to hold the line until the Americans arrive next week.
https://www.brighteon.com/8aff7f25-c93c-441f-9067-86d31d8c3e02
5. Tucker Carlson - A dark day in Canada. Mordor orcs in the streets.
https://www.brighteon.com/420a986b-06bb-406c-b0af-62f3b6d987f3
Rumble: https://rumble.com/search/channel?q=Denny%20Abrahamsson
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M2pUjMFvDL8n/
Swebbtube: https://swebbtube.se/c/sweden_wakeup_channel/videos
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dennyabrahamsson
Im also on Telegram with my name Denny Abrahamsson.
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai, Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 or Ica Bank account 9271-2403061 My email is [email protected] or [email protected]
https://www.infowars.com/posts/bill-gates-well-have-another-pandemic-it-will-be-a-different-pathogen-next-time/
2. COVID 19 HOAX AND THE FUTURE – MAX IGAN. Your face will be scanned everywhere and you wont need your smartphone anymore.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6dL6clSSpIwp/
3 How 1 Man Took Down An Entire Country..Justine Castro
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ne_SBWPTZBA
4. February 18th - The Day that Changed Canada's History. There have been many new developments in the Canadians vs Justin Trudeau battle. The trucker protestors are trying their best to hold the line until the Americans arrive next week.
https://www.brighteon.com/8aff7f25-c93c-441f-9067-86d31d8c3e02
5. Tucker Carlson - A dark day in Canada. Mordor orcs in the streets.
https://www.brighteon.com/420a986b-06bb-406c-b0af-62f3b6d987f3
Rumble: https://rumble.com/search/channel?q=Denny%20Abrahamsson
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M2pUjMFvDL8n/
Swebbtube: https://swebbtube.se/c/sweden_wakeup_channel/videos
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dennyabrahamsson
Im also on Telegram with my name Denny Abrahamsson.
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai, Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 or Ica Bank account 9271-2403061 My email is [email protected] or [email protected]
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