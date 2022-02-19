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February 18th - The Day that Changed Canada's History
Palbulletin
Palbulletin
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260 views • February 19, 2022
There have been many new developments in the Canadians vs Justin Trudeau battle. The trucker protestors are trying their best to hold the line until the Americans arrive next week. We talk about that big story and more in this newest episode. Much is happening as I make this newest video. I have taken the video clips that I have found from the afternoon.

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Credits:

Tommy Robinson News
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews

TruckersForFreedom
https://t.me/TruckersForFreedomGlobal

Chief Nerd
https://t.me/chiefnerd

Disclose.tv
https://t.me/disclosetv

Midnight Rider Channel
https://t.me/realKarliBonne

The Trumpist
https://t.me/TheTrumpist

General McInerney
https://t.me/GeneralMcInerney

Becker News
https://t.me/beckernews


Ottawa Livestreamers:

ZOT
https://www.youtube.com/c/ZOTyoutube

UOttawaScotty
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Travel Fun 69
https://www.youtube.com/c/TravelFun69

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For the Latest Palbulletin posts please visit:

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Also check out the latest on all of the battleground 2020 election audits at:

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Want to know what General Flynn, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, Mike Lindell and others are posting on social media? Check this link out or go to Current Politics \ Social Media posts on the Drop Down Menu.

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freedomnewspoliticscanadatruckersottawacanadian-truckers
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