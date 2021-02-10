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Best Cancer-Fighting Weapons: Diet, Vitamin C, and Rigvir
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265 views • February 10, 2021
In this video, we follow Ty and the TTAC crew during their Journey Through ASIA as they talk to cancer experts in Japan about the best weapons against cancer. You can watch the entire episode here: https://www.brighteon.com/6f84c315-8ca2-4c21-afc1-7c791bdec4ea
First, Dr. Osamu Mizukami talks about the importance of a healthy diet. The Japanese people have traditionally consumed a very healthy diet, but are beginning to adopt more of the American diet. This means more sugar, more carbs, and more processed fats. As a result, Japan has seen an increase in obesity, high cholesterol, and diabetes.
Next, Dr. Mizukami talks about vitamin C, a vital nutrient that many people are missing due to poor diet. High-dose vitamin C injections have been shown to be an effective weapon against cancer. But many doctors who use this therapy are labeled as “quacks”. But there could be a reason for that.
Those who claim vitamin C therapy is ineffective often point to a single study. Dr. Mizukami is an epidemiologist – and very familiar with the process for medical studies. He says that it’s too easy for data to be changed and manipulated and that the study simply can’t be trusted.
Finally, learn about selective toxicity, and how the right substances can target cancerous cells without damaging healthy tissue. Did you know that propolis made from bees is selectively toxic to cancer cells? Even viruses can display selective toxicity.
Make sure you watch the whole video to discover the amazing power of Rigvir, an amazing anti-cancer medicine that uses a live virus that specifically targets cancer. You’ll hear how the dream of finding cancer treatments that don’t carry harsh side effects could be just around the corner.
Want to learn more about these awesome weapons against cancer? Check out the full episode here: https://www.brighteon.com/6f84c315-8ca2-4c21-afc1-7c791bdec4ea
In the summer of 2018, we traveled through Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and India. Asia is the birthplace of natural medicine with records as old as the 3rd century BCE showing the use of specific natural remedies. Remarkably, we still use some of them today! Over 60 experts, medical doctors, herbalists, and cancer survivors tell us what they did, how they did it, and what their results were in “Eastern Medicine: Journey Through ASIA.”
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Join TTAC's 1 million+ FB fans - http://bit.ly/official-ttac-fb
Find us on INSTAGRAM - http://bit.ly/official-ttac-ig
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Visit our website: https://tinyurl.com/TTAC-Site
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About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
------------------------------------------------
About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
------------------------------------------------
Ty & Charlene Bollinger are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery were NOT the most effective treatments available for cancer patients, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden alternative cancer treatments. What they uncovered helped to create The Truth About Cancer and its three awe-inspiring docu-series: ”The Quest for The Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest”, and "Eastern Medicine: Journey through ASIA."
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
First, Dr. Osamu Mizukami talks about the importance of a healthy diet. The Japanese people have traditionally consumed a very healthy diet, but are beginning to adopt more of the American diet. This means more sugar, more carbs, and more processed fats. As a result, Japan has seen an increase in obesity, high cholesterol, and diabetes.
Next, Dr. Mizukami talks about vitamin C, a vital nutrient that many people are missing due to poor diet. High-dose vitamin C injections have been shown to be an effective weapon against cancer. But many doctors who use this therapy are labeled as “quacks”. But there could be a reason for that.
Those who claim vitamin C therapy is ineffective often point to a single study. Dr. Mizukami is an epidemiologist – and very familiar with the process for medical studies. He says that it’s too easy for data to be changed and manipulated and that the study simply can’t be trusted.
Finally, learn about selective toxicity, and how the right substances can target cancerous cells without damaging healthy tissue. Did you know that propolis made from bees is selectively toxic to cancer cells? Even viruses can display selective toxicity.
Make sure you watch the whole video to discover the amazing power of Rigvir, an amazing anti-cancer medicine that uses a live virus that specifically targets cancer. You’ll hear how the dream of finding cancer treatments that don’t carry harsh side effects could be just around the corner.
Want to learn more about these awesome weapons against cancer? Check out the full episode here: https://www.brighteon.com/6f84c315-8ca2-4c21-afc1-7c791bdec4ea
In the summer of 2018, we traveled through Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and India. Asia is the birthplace of natural medicine with records as old as the 3rd century BCE showing the use of specific natural remedies. Remarkably, we still use some of them today! Over 60 experts, medical doctors, herbalists, and cancer survivors tell us what they did, how they did it, and what their results were in “Eastern Medicine: Journey Through ASIA.”
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Join TTAC's 1 million+ FB fans - http://bit.ly/official-ttac-fb
Find us on INSTAGRAM - http://bit.ly/official-ttac-ig
--------------------------------------------------
Visit our website: https://tinyurl.com/TTAC-Site
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
------------------------------------------------
About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
------------------------------------------------
Ty & Charlene Bollinger are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery were NOT the most effective treatments available for cancer patients, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden alternative cancer treatments. What they uncovered helped to create The Truth About Cancer and its three awe-inspiring docu-series: ”The Quest for The Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest”, and "Eastern Medicine: Journey through ASIA."
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
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