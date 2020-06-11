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Eastern Medicine: Journey Through ASIA - Episode 1 | Japan – Land of the Rising Sun
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240 views • June 11, 2020
Welcome to Episode 1 of “Eastern Medicine: Journey through ASIA!” We hope you’ll be inspired by these amazing experts, groundbreaking techniques, and incredible journeys of hope.
In this episode titled "Japan – Land of the Rising Sun," we will learn the truth about the history of chemotherapy and how they based the original “chemos” on the mustard gases of the world wars. We'll also discover the reason why doctors across the globe are taught to treat all illnesses with drugs, plus how doctors in Japan are caring for cancer patients around the Fukushima area.
We’ll find out which type of cancer is most common in Japan, learn about a fast that can do wonders for advanced cancers, and see how a unique form of water (developed in Japan) with emotional therapy reversed brain cancer in one of Japan’s most prolific movie producers!
Later in this episode, we'll dive into successful cancer treatment protocols like electric frequencies for brain cancer, GcMAF and viral therapy, orthomolecular medicine techniques & treatments, and MUCH more! Watch the full video to get all of this amazing information!
Want complete access to the entire documentary PLUS exclusive bonus content? Get it here: http://bit.ly/eastern-medicine-TTAC.
Do YOU know what your #1 Health Killer is? Take the quiz to find out now AND receive a helpful eBook according to your responses: https://bit.ly/Health-Killer-Quiz.
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About Eastern Medicine: Journey Through ASIA
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In the summer of 2018, the TTAC team took a voyage across 7 countries in Asia - Japan, Taiwan, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and India.
On their journey, they discovered amazing cancer treatment protocols, many of which have been "hidden" from the rest of the world.
Eastern Medicine is hosted by Charlene Bollinger in the TTAC Studio where she takes you to Ty and their TTAC team on a journey through Asia, 7 Countries in 7 days. They sit down with experts, doctors, researchers, and cancer conquerors to find out their proven, natural methods for preventing and treating cancer. All confirming what we know to be true... the body was designed by God to utilize what is in nature for restoration. Discover over 140 proven cancer-fighting protocols, diagnostics, and detoxification strategies in this original documentary.
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About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
------------------------------------------------
About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
-----------------------------------------------
Ty & Charlene Bollinger are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery were NOT the most effective treatments available for cancer patients, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden alternative cancer treatments. What they uncovered helped to create The Truth About Cancer and its three awe-inspiring docu-series: ”The Quest for The Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, and “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest.”
Ty & Charlene speak frequently at seminars, expos, conferences, and churches. Together, they host a bi-weekly internet news program: TTAC Global Health News: http://bit.ly/GHN-episodes.
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
In this episode titled "Japan – Land of the Rising Sun," we will learn the truth about the history of chemotherapy and how they based the original “chemos” on the mustard gases of the world wars. We'll also discover the reason why doctors across the globe are taught to treat all illnesses with drugs, plus how doctors in Japan are caring for cancer patients around the Fukushima area.
We’ll find out which type of cancer is most common in Japan, learn about a fast that can do wonders for advanced cancers, and see how a unique form of water (developed in Japan) with emotional therapy reversed brain cancer in one of Japan’s most prolific movie producers!
Later in this episode, we'll dive into successful cancer treatment protocols like electric frequencies for brain cancer, GcMAF and viral therapy, orthomolecular medicine techniques & treatments, and MUCH more! Watch the full video to get all of this amazing information!
Want complete access to the entire documentary PLUS exclusive bonus content? Get it here: http://bit.ly/eastern-medicine-TTAC.
Do YOU know what your #1 Health Killer is? Take the quiz to find out now AND receive a helpful eBook according to your responses: https://bit.ly/Health-Killer-Quiz.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
About Eastern Medicine: Journey Through ASIA
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
In the summer of 2018, the TTAC team took a voyage across 7 countries in Asia - Japan, Taiwan, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and India.
On their journey, they discovered amazing cancer treatment protocols, many of which have been "hidden" from the rest of the world.
Eastern Medicine is hosted by Charlene Bollinger in the TTAC Studio where she takes you to Ty and their TTAC team on a journey through Asia, 7 Countries in 7 days. They sit down with experts, doctors, researchers, and cancer conquerors to find out their proven, natural methods for preventing and treating cancer. All confirming what we know to be true... the body was designed by God to utilize what is in nature for restoration. Discover over 140 proven cancer-fighting protocols, diagnostics, and detoxification strategies in this original documentary.
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
------------------------------------------------
About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
-----------------------------------------------
Ty & Charlene Bollinger are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery were NOT the most effective treatments available for cancer patients, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden alternative cancer treatments. What they uncovered helped to create The Truth About Cancer and its three awe-inspiring docu-series: ”The Quest for The Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, and “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest.”
Ty & Charlene speak frequently at seminars, expos, conferences, and churches. Together, they host a bi-weekly internet news program: TTAC Global Health News: http://bit.ly/GHN-episodes.
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
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