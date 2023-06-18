Monkey DNA (SV40) in COVID shot link to CANCER in humans. Rense.com

June 2023. Jeff Rense and Erica Kahn, Microbiologist. www.Rense.com

Discussion on Simian Virus 40 (SV 40) promoter in covid-19 vaccines. Microbiologist Kevin McKernan with theMIT Human Genome Project discovered SV40 contamination in the covid19 vaccinations.

Also see Polio Was DDT Poisoning. Suzanne Humphries MD at https://www.brighteon.com/e31826c8-a25f-40b6-a5ef-fec63cac92e1

Mercola.com Monkey Virus DNA Found in COVID-19 Shots. SV 40 (Simian Virus 40). Joseph Mercola, Jun 11 2023 Originally published May 31, 2023, on Mercola.com

"The COVID-19 shots are turning out to be more of a time bomb than ever imagined. This new discovery of the presence of monkey virus DNA, including tumor-linked viral promoters, in the jabs has this microbiologist and immunologist calling for an immediate halt in the use of mRNA “vaccines.”"

"Microbiologist Kevin McKernan - a former researcher and team leader for the MIT Human Genome Project - has discovered massive DNA contamination in the mRNA COVID-19 shots, including simian virus 40 (SV40) promoters."

"SV40 has been linked to cancer in humans, including mesotheliomas, lymphomas, and cancers of the brain and bone. In 2002, the Lancet published evidence linking polio vaccines contaminated with SV40 to Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. According to the authors, the vaccine may be responsible for up to 50 percent of the 55,000 Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma cases diagnosed each year."

"The level of contamination varies depending on the platform used to measure it, but no matter which method is used, the level of DNA contamination is significantly higher than the regulatory limits in both Europe and the United States. The highest level of DNA contamination found was 30 percent."

"The finding of DNA means the mRNA COVID-19 shots may have the ability to alter the human genome."

"Even if genetic modification does not occur, the fact that you’re getting foreign DNA into your cells poses a risk in and of itself. Partial expression could occur, or it might interfere with other transcription translations that are already in the cell. Cytoplasmic transfection can also allow for genetic manipulation, as the nucleus disassembles and exchanges cellular components with the cytosol during cell division." ~ Mercola.com Monkey Virus DNA Found in COVID-19 Shots.





