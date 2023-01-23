Polio Was DDT Poisoning. Suzanne Humphries MD. DissolvingIllusions.com

www.DissolvingIllusions.com: Disease, Vaccines, and The Forgotten History
By: Suzanne Humphries MD and Roman Bystrianyk
FREE CHAPTERS at https://dissolvingillusions.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Dissolving-Illusions-Disease-Vaccines-and-The-Forgotten-History-FREE-Chapters-.pdf
"Dissolving Illusions details facts and figures from long-overlooked medical journals, books, newspapers, and other sources. Using myth-shattering graphs, this book shows that vaccines, antibiotics, and other medical interventions are not responsible for the increase in lifespan and the decline in mortality from infectious diseases. If the medical profession could systematically misinterpret and ignore key historical information, the question must be asked, “What else is ignored and misinterpreted today?” ~ DissolvingIllusions.com
FULL SHOW: Dissolving Illusions - Suzanne Humphries, MD
https://rumble.com/vpjbpe-dissolving-illusions-suzanne-humphries.html
MORE RESEARCH: Jim West, Ralph Scobey, Morton Biskind.
http://www.whale.to/vaccine/polio_ddt_h.html
"[The DDT connection to polio was resurrected by Jim West (where he matches polio incidence with pesticide usage) as was the work of Ralph R. Scobey, M.D. and Morton S. Biskind, M.D. A few people have used his research without giving credit.]". ~ www.Whale.to
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.