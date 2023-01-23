Create New Account
Polio Was DDT Poisoning. Suzanne Humphries MD. DissolvingIllusions.com
EnergyMe333
Published 20 hours ago |
www.DissolvingIllusions.com: Disease, Vaccines, and The Forgotten History

By: Suzanne Humphries MD and Roman Bystrianyk

FREE CHAPTERS at https://dissolvingillusions.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Dissolving-Illusions-Disease-Vaccines-and-The-Forgotten-History-FREE-Chapters-.pdf

"Dissolving Illusions details facts and figures from long-overlooked medical journals, books, newspapers, and other sources. Using myth-shattering graphs, this book shows that vaccines, antibiotics, and other medical interventions are not responsible for the increase in lifespan and the decline in mortality from infectious diseases. If the medical profession could systematically misinterpret and ignore key historical information, the question must be asked, “What else is ignored and misinterpreted today?” ~ DissolvingIllusions.com

FULL SHOW: Dissolving Illusions - Suzanne Humphries, MD

https://rumble.com/vpjbpe-dissolving-illusions-suzanne-humphries.html

MORE RESEARCH: Jim West, Ralph Scobey, Morton Biskind.

http://www.whale.to/vaccine/polio_ddt_h.html

"[The DDT connection to polio was resurrected by Jim West  (where he matches polio incidence with pesticide usage) as was the work of Ralph R. Scobey, M.D. and Morton S. Biskind, M.D.  A few people have used his research without giving credit.]". ~ www.Whale.to





