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Demokratifest#3 Umeå 21 AUG 2021
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14 views • August 22, 2021
Första gången som jag själv blivit illa berörd av att ge ett tal. En man i publiken skrek förtvivlat ut "MEN JAG HAR JU TAGIT TVÅ SPRUTOR". Efter talet, en annan man kom fram till mig med frågor för han begrep ej mitt uttalande "Sprutan är 100 gånger värre än Auschwitz". När han begrep, reagerade med han med stor vrede och Fritjof tänkte:"Nu blir det fysisk konfrontation" (Han hade tagit Sprutan). När jag påbörjade talet, en publik på 10 personer, men Fritjof lyckades samla en publik på en 50 personer medan folk ständigt gick förbi. Fint väder och mycket folk på stan.
Kopia:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kK43IEuRCfPd/
https://rumble.com/vli9n5-demokratifest3-ume-21-aug-2021.html
https://www.brighteon.com/6020eb67-d11e-4c87-80fe-ab813baf65ff
Kopia:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kK43IEuRCfPd/
https://rumble.com/vli9n5-demokratifest3-ume-21-aug-2021.html
https://www.brighteon.com/6020eb67-d11e-4c87-80fe-ab813baf65ff
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