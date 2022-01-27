BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

In Every Country Worldwide; The More You Vaccinate, The Greater The Infection Rate
High Hopes
High Hopes
3303 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
266 views • January 27, 2022
Ben Armstrong. 01.24.2022.
Not only is the infection rate higher in vaccinated people across 145 countries, but the death rate has skyrocketed as well.

DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

Video Sources:

Canadian document 40 to 45% Death increase in 145 country study.
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=61df7196ae95bf6e8f3c0418

Steve Bannon and Steve Kirsch
https://rumble.com/vt4z76-episode-1584-defeat-the-mandates-sunday-special-coverage.html

Some Democrats Are Waking Up
https://rumble.com/vt2x0t-worldwide-torture-of-children.html

Mirrored from https://www.brighteon.com/4366d7bd-c653-4454-b7e5-347f87874189
Keywords
healthvaccinationvaccinemedicinejabdeath ratenew americaninjectioncovidinfection rateben armstrong
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Report Lists 15 Whole Fruits Linked to Weight Management

Report Lists 15 Whole Fruits Linked to Weight Management

Coco Somers
Apricots Provide Fiber, Vitamins and Antioxidants – With Caveats for Dried Fruit

Apricots Provide Fiber, Vitamins and Antioxidants – With Caveats for Dried Fruit

Edison Reed
Study Links Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia to Slower Biological Aging on One Measure

Study Links Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia to Slower Biological Aging on One Measure

Chase Codewell
The hidden ingredient: How common food additives may be silently depleting your health

The hidden ingredient: How common food additives may be silently depleting your health

Ava Grace
Analysis of 12 Trials Links Periodontal Treatment to Lower Blood Pressure

Analysis of 12 Trials Links Periodontal Treatment to Lower Blood Pressure

Coco Somers
Turmeric and Honey for Weight Loss: Studies Show Limited Evidence

Turmeric and Honey for Weight Loss: Studies Show Limited Evidence

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy