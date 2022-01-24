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In Every Country Worldwide; The More You Vaccinate, The Greater The Infection Rate
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10760 views • January 24, 2022
Not only is the infection rate higher in vaccinated people across 145 countries, but the death rate has skyrocketed as well.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
Canadian document 40 to 45% Death increase in 145 country study.
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=61df7196ae95bf6e8f3c0418
Steve Bannon and Steve Kirsch
https://rumble.com/vt4z76-episode-1584-defeat-the-mandates-sunday-special-coverage.html
Some Democrats Are Waking Up
https://rumble.com/vt2x0t-worldwide-torture-of-children.html
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
Canadian document 40 to 45% Death increase in 145 country study.
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=61df7196ae95bf6e8f3c0418
Steve Bannon and Steve Kirsch
https://rumble.com/vt4z76-episode-1584-defeat-the-mandates-sunday-special-coverage.html
Some Democrats Are Waking Up
https://rumble.com/vt2x0t-worldwide-torture-of-children.html
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