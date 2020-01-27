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Frihedskæmper Lissa Søby (18 år) får ordet [27.01.2021] [incl links]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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Lissa fortæller her hvordan hun opleverr det der foregår i vores verden lige nu.
https://www.facebook.com/lissa.hansen.3/
'Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour'

'For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places'
Links til verificering:
Coronaskeptisk læge forsvundet fra Twitter: Hvor er Kim Varming?
https://vbn.aau.dk/da/clippings/coronaskeptisk-l%C3%A6ge-forsvundet-fra-twitter-hvor-er-kim-varming

L 133 Forslag til lov om ændring af lov om foranstaltninger mod smitsomme og andre overførbare sygdomme.
Af: Sundheds- og ældreminister Magnus Heunicke (S)
Udvalg: Sundheds- og Ældreudvalget
https://www.ft.dk/samling/20191/lovforslag/l133/20191_l133_som_vedtaget.htm

Frimurer 33 + Freemason 33
Google: http://tiny.cc/whgbtz
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Freemason+33+symbolism&;t=h_&ia=web
https://www.qwant.com/?q=Freemason%2033&;t=images

14.01.2021 Hvor indgribende tiltag skal en sundhedsminister bemyndiges til
at kunne foretage uden Folketingets samtykke?
https://www.sdu.dk/da/om_sdu/fakulteterne/samfundsvidenskab/sam_nyhedsliste/epidemiloven
https://www.sdu.dk/-/media/files/om_sdu/fakulteterne/samfundsvidenskab/samf_kommunikation/kronikker/kronikker-2021/kronik-epidemiloven.pdf

Foreløbigt udkast Forslag til Lov om epidemier m.v. (epidemiloven)
Ikrafttrædelsesdato 01-03-2021
https://hoeringsportalen.dk/Hearing/Details/64373
https://prodstoragehoeringspo.blob.core.windows.net/3fb27712-0916-41e7-8be6-bdebe101994e/Forel%C3%B8bigt%20udkast%20-%20h%C3%B8ring.pdf
L 134 Forslag til lov om epidemier m.v. (epidemiloven).
Sagsgang:
Fremsat 22-12-2020
1. behandlet / henvist til udvalg 19-01-2021
Sat på dagsorden til 2. behandling 11-02-2021
Sat på dagsorden til 3. behandling 23-02-2021
Tidsplanen: https://www.ft.dk/samling/20201/lovforslag/L134/index.htm

Hvilke myndigheder anbefalede 'nedlukning' af Danmark?
28 maj 2020. Debatten: Coronakrisens pris
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oC0Q3cnKXiei/

Sundhedsstyrelsen Brug af mundbind
https://www.sst.dk/da/Udgivelser/2020/Sundhedsstyrelsens-gode-raad-Brug-af-mundbind
https://www.sst.dk/da/udgivelser/2020/brug-af-mundbind-i-det-offentlige-rum
https://www.sst.dk/-/media/Udgivelser/2020/Corona/Mundbind/Gode_raad_Mundbind.ashx
https://www.sst.dk/da/Udgivelser/2020/Brug-af-mundbind-i-det-offentlige-rum-dokumentation

Effectiveness of Adding a Mask Recommendation to Other Public Health Measures to Prevent SARS-CoV-2 Infection in Danish Mask Wearers : A Randomized Controlled Trial
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33205991/

28.01.2021 Fauci Virus: Shocking new evidence proves covid-19 began with Dr. Anthony Fauci and NIAID
https://dcdirtylaundry.com/fauci-virus-shocking-new-evidence-proves-covid-19-began-with-dr-anthony-fauci-and-niaid/

https://perbraendgaard.dk/2020/10/03/det-store-problem-ved-den-saakaldte-covid-19-test/
https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/01/25/steve-hilton-finds-stunning-covid-19-evidence-specific-activity-that-dr-fauci-funded-and-it-is-terrifying-1020943/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22723413/

"Ritual Public Shaming" by Paul Joseph Watson
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3DzEtaSiA5ev/

'GOODBYE FATHER' (AFTER 24 YEARS)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/n5VGIJvHJNlr/

Demonstration for Freedom Copenhagen Denmark against Fascism Part 9 Finale (09.01.2021) Links Below!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wiEYN4UHTUgj/

Spacebusters - Once were the Living [31.01.2021]
A Covid-19 video removed from YouTube about the PCR test and the Vaccine.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/51vwwuj22BCP/

Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe (2016)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt5562652/
https://www.brighteon.com/3736ec80-b4ba-456f-83ff-4c720644b122

Vaxxed II: The People's Truth (2019)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt11137248/
https://www.vaxxed2.com/
https://www.brighteon.com/1e546fe1-f5e4-454d-bcd2-8614980df4b6

1986: The Act (2020)
A documentary exposes the vaccine industry.
What the Government Don't Want You To Know About Mandatory Vaccines.
A film by Andy Wakefield - Former Gastroenterologist who discovered link to Autism & MMR vaccine in 1998.
2h 4min | Documentary | 10 July 2020 (USA)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt12708236/
freedomplatform.tv/wakefield
https://freedomplatform.tv/andrew-wakefield-1986-the-act-what-the-government-dont-want-you-to-know-about-mandatory-vaccines/
Keywords
freedomdemonstrationdenmarkcopenhagen
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