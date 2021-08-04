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CG5 - LazyTown | Cooking By The Book Remix | 432hz [hd 720p]
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21 views • August 04, 2021
Song: Cooking By The Book Remix
Artist: CG5 & Nickelodeon
Original Format: MP4 / 440hz
Current Format: MP4 / 432hz
License: Public Domain
Trap/electro house remix of LazyTown's Cooking by the Book. This is a high quality meme. CG5 is a music producer on YouTube remixing songs from television shows, video games, and more! The official CG5 website can be found here: https://www.cg5.me
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Hashtags: #nickelodeon #trap #electro #music #remix
Metatags Space Separated: nickelodeon trap electro music remix
Metatags Comma Separated: nickelodeon, trap, electro, music, remix
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/9zxNlCjB3TUj/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1269516801998327823?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/CG5---LazyTown---Cooking-By-The-Book-Remix---432hz--hd-720p-:4?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vkpdt4-cg5-lazytown-cooking-by-the-book-remix-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/aWhu8J6
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/5fc2e37c-3159-4ab7-b2cf-e4e1e3cff3ef
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/Hy1gGBwvNXIBFbX
On Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/index?v=7f942f359ddb8b5320cd2ac9f90636f94a434eddb6efba5d3765af4cd58c9f9a&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/34433_song-cooking-by-the-book-remix-artist-cg5-amp-nickelodeon-original-format-mp4-44.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/psecmedia?msocialshare=true&;ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
Artist: CG5 & Nickelodeon
Original Format: MP4 / 440hz
Current Format: MP4 / 432hz
License: Public Domain
Trap/electro house remix of LazyTown's Cooking by the Book. This is a high quality meme. CG5 is a music producer on YouTube remixing songs from television shows, video games, and more! The official CG5 website can be found here: https://www.cg5.me
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Hashtags: #nickelodeon #trap #electro #music #remix
Metatags Space Separated: nickelodeon trap electro music remix
Metatags Comma Separated: nickelodeon, trap, electro, music, remix
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/9zxNlCjB3TUj/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1269516801998327823?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/CG5---LazyTown---Cooking-By-The-Book-Remix---432hz--hd-720p-:4?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vkpdt4-cg5-lazytown-cooking-by-the-book-remix-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/aWhu8J6
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/5fc2e37c-3159-4ab7-b2cf-e4e1e3cff3ef
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/Hy1gGBwvNXIBFbX
On Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/index?v=7f942f359ddb8b5320cd2ac9f90636f94a434eddb6efba5d3765af4cd58c9f9a&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/34433_song-cooking-by-the-book-remix-artist-cg5-amp-nickelodeon-original-format-mp4-44.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/psecmedia?msocialshare=true&;ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
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