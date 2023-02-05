Pfizer Cover Up. Initial vax safety data for kids was damning. KarenKingston.Substack.com

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100 children in vax testing - outcome was horrible and could not be published or promoted. Original Phase 3 data under the initial [sars-cov2 vaccine] drug application for Pfizer. They promoted the vax for children anyway, knowing the HIGH RISK for severe outcomes.
FULL SHOW: Karen Kingston - Big Pharma Unleashed A Bioweapon On The World, It’s Time To Press Criminal Charges
https://rumble.com/v287oqm-karen-kingston-big-pharma-unleashed-a-bioweapon-on-the-world-its-time-to-pr.html
MIRROR: https://www.brighteon.com/49a32bef-8a9b-40ba-8de8-7a6e95e4d309
Website: http://karenkingston.net