Pfizer Cover Up. Initial vax safety data for kids was damning. KarenKingston.Substack.com
EnergyMe333
Published a day ago |
100 children in vax testing - outcome was horrible and could not be published or promoted. Original Phase 3 data under the initial [sars-cov2 vaccine] drug application for Pfizer. They promoted the vax for children anyway, knowing the HIGH RISK for severe outcomes.

FULL SHOW: Karen Kingston - Big Pharma Unleashed A Bioweapon On The World, It’s Time To Press Criminal Charges

https://rumble.com/v287oqm-karen-kingston-big-pharma-unleashed-a-bioweapon-on-the-world-its-time-to-pr.html

MIRROR: https://www.brighteon.com/49a32bef-8a9b-40ba-8de8-7a6e95e4d309

Website: http://karenkingston.net


Keywords
healthcover upbioweaponvaccine testingpfizervaccine riskkaren kingstonhigh risksevere outcomes

