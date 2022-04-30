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220) Codex Alimentarius, a desnutrição e toxicidade programada
#ElectrosmogPortugal
#ElectrosmogPortugal
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61 views • April 30, 2022
No sentido disseminar o grafeno e outras nanopartículas na alimentação, o Codex Alimentarius ea sua regulamentação promove a desnutrição e toxicidade programada. Fala-se do papel do tabaco e álcool na promoção da produção de mieloperoxidase, uma enzima que destrói o grafeno. Falsas alegações de segurança serão usadas exactamente para promover mais riscos para o consumidor e para a saúde. O ideal por detrás disso é toda a alimentação ser sintética.

Crédito para LA QUINTA COLUMNA:
Abr. 29, 2022 | DIRECTO NOCTURNO DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA - PROGRAMA 308: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/DIRECTONOCTURNODELAQUINTACOLUMNA-PROGRAMA308-:9''

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MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Keywords
codex alimentariusalimentoscomidananoparticulapoluicaodesnutricao
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