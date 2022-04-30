© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
220) Codex Alimentarius, a desnutrição e toxicidade programada
Follow
0
Share
Report
61 views • April 30, 2022
No sentido disseminar o grafeno e outras nanopartículas na alimentação, o Codex Alimentarius ea sua regulamentação promove a desnutrição e toxicidade programada. Fala-se do papel do tabaco e álcool na promoção da produção de mieloperoxidase, uma enzima que destrói o grafeno. Falsas alegações de segurança serão usadas exactamente para promover mais riscos para o consumidor e para a saúde. O ideal por detrás disso é toda a alimentação ser sintética.
Crédito para LA QUINTA COLUMNA:
Abr. 29, 2022 | DIRECTO NOCTURNO DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA - PROGRAMA 308: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/DIRECTONOCTURNODELAQUINTACOLUMNA-PROGRAMA308-:9''
Mais:
218) Apostacia e o diabólico: https://www.brighteon.com/7cd4e252-4d5f-4407-b54e-321b7cf63f03
Novas imagens de microscopia e verificação de grafeno:
ÓXIDO DE GRAFENO REDUCIDO EN ANESTESIAS LOCALES USADAS EN ODONTOLOGÍA: https://laquintacolumna.tv/video/oxido-de-grafeno-reducido-en-anestesias-locales-usadas-en-odontologia/
VACUNA ASTRAZENECA AL MICROSCOPIO ÓPTICO: https://laquintacolumna.tv/video/vacuna-astrazeneca-al-microscopio-optico/
GRAFENO EN ANÁLISIS “VACUNA” CALENDARIO DIFTAVAX AL MICROSCOPIO ÓPTICO: https://laquintacolumna.tv/video/grafeno-en-analisis-vacuna-calendario-diftavax-al-microscopio-optico/
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Crédito para LA QUINTA COLUMNA:
Abr. 29, 2022 | DIRECTO NOCTURNO DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA - PROGRAMA 308: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/DIRECTONOCTURNODELAQUINTACOLUMNA-PROGRAMA308-:9''
Mais:
218) Apostacia e o diabólico: https://www.brighteon.com/7cd4e252-4d5f-4407-b54e-321b7cf63f03
Novas imagens de microscopia e verificação de grafeno:
ÓXIDO DE GRAFENO REDUCIDO EN ANESTESIAS LOCALES USADAS EN ODONTOLOGÍA: https://laquintacolumna.tv/video/oxido-de-grafeno-reducido-en-anestesias-locales-usadas-en-odontologia/
VACUNA ASTRAZENECA AL MICROSCOPIO ÓPTICO: https://laquintacolumna.tv/video/vacuna-astrazeneca-al-microscopio-optico/
GRAFENO EN ANÁLISIS “VACUNA” CALENDARIO DIFTAVAX AL MICROSCOPIO ÓPTICO: https://laquintacolumna.tv/video/grafeno-en-analisis-vacuna-calendario-diftavax-al-microscopio-optico/
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.