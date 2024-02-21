Their Line Of Attack

They’re Targeting Christian Nationalism
* This is going to be a big deal.
* The left’s [end of democracy] narrative has collapsed.
* So they’re pivoting to Ultra MAGA being domestic terrorists/extremists.
* Their new information warfare campaign is not a coincidence.
* It only makes us stronger; everything they say falls apart.
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3407: The Primal Scream Of The Liberal Regime (21 February 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4euoci-episode-3407-the-primal-scream-of-the-liberal-regime.html
