They're Targeting Christian Nationalism

Populism Too
* Leftists are converging their attacks on the things they hate the most.
* Y’know because Ultra MAGA are freaks, weirdos, insurrectionists and a Trump death cult (it’s a projection thing).
* “Little Platoons” are the underpinnings of civic society in America — i.e. the precinct/committee strategy.
* Good householders are the full faith and credit of the government, which works for us.
* Elected representatives are our employees, but they’ve been captured by globalist elites that detest us.
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3404: The Deathcult Of American Democracy (20 February 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4em04w-episode-3404-the-deathcult-of-american-democracy.html
