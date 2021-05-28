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The Israeli Peoples Committee Report of Adverse Effects Related to Corona Vaccine May 2021
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1386 views • May 28, 2021
The Israeli People’s Committee, an independent investigative group that comprises medical, legal, and epidemiological expertise, has released a summary report on the experience of mass experimental vaccinations in Israel, which uses the Pfizer mRNA vaccine.
https://doctors4covidethics.medium.com/the-israeli-peoples-committee-report-of-adverse-events-related-to-the-corona-vaccine-april-2021-47891f17d452
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https://doctors4covidethics.medium.com/the-israeli-peoples-committee-report-of-adverse-events-related-to-the-corona-vaccine-april-2021-47891f17d452
Watch also:
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https://www.brighteon.com/fda08f51-6626-4ec1-8b82-20b7a16f05c6
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https://www.brighteon.com/6ce1f9f7-2d56-40f5-bde0-fce479f46995
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https://www.brighteon.com/95367bee-bc09-492f-8519-c5e0aba10890
Outcry To The World, From Israel!!!
https://www.brighteon.com/03ee3416-eb0d-4025-a238-1bbe8f7c02a3
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