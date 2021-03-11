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Outcry To The World, From Israel!!!
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1262 views • March 11, 2021
MIRRORED from BLCKBX
Ilana Rachel Daniel came with an emotional outcry for help from Jerusalem, the capital of Israel. At record speed, the government is trying to vaccinate the entire population - including pregnant women and small children - against the corona virus. "Civil rights are put aside and people can only participate in society again after vaccination," told Ilana to Flavio Pasquino in the BLCKBX studio via a live stream connection, who tracked down Ilana after an - even - more emotional audio clip on Telegram. Ilana talks about the Green Pass, the Freedom Bracelet, the mRNA vaccine and human rights violations. "Currently reminiscent of the Holocaust," said the Jewess who emigrated from the US to Jerusalem 30 years ago.
Ilana Rachel is active in Jerusalem as a health advisor and information officer for a new political party (Rappeh) that is heavily opposed by the regime. Opening a banc account is not possible and members of the party are also thwarted in their daily lives.
This is an official platform to find more info about Rappeh:
https://peakd.com/@rappeh
The facebook group has been removed and the site can no longer be found, but through this newspaper article you can find some information about the activities of her and the party.
https://www.jewishpress.com/multimedia/radio/israel-news-talk-radio/tamar-yonah-show/rappeh-a-new-israeli-political-party-against-the-lockdowns-the-tamar-yonah-show-audio/2021/02/15/
BLCKBX is a Dutch YouTube platform including a website https://blckbx.tv with a sharp focus on society matters. We are critical and seeking for truth in a investigative way but we don’t want to polarise the debates. If you want to support our work please donate what ever you can so we can maintain the important work.
Donations are possible via https://blckbx.tv/doneren
Nederlandse info:
Note: de video bevat Nederlandse ondertitels.
Ilana Rachel Daniel doet een emotionele noodkreet vanuit Jeruzalem, de hoofdstad van Israël. In een record tempo probeert de regering de gehele bevolking - inclusief zwangere vrouwen en kleine kinderen - te vaccineren tegen het corona virus. “Burgerrechten worden ter zijde geschoven en mensen kunnen pas weer deelnemen aan de samenleving na vaccinatie”, vertel Ilana via een livestream verbinding aan Flavio Pasquino in de BLCKBX studio, die Ilana op het spoort kwam n.a.v. een - nog - emotionelere audio clip op Telegram. Ilana vertelt over de Green Pass, de Freedom Bracelet, het mRNA vaccin en de mensenrechten schendingen. “Die momenteel doen denken aan de Holocaust”, aldus de Jodin die 30 jaar geleden vanuit de US naar Jeruzalem emigreerde.
Ilana Rachel is in Jeruzalem actief als gezondheidsadviseur en voorlichter van een nieuwe politieke partij die flink wordt tegengewerkt door het regime. Een bankrekening openen, is niet mogelijk en ook worden leden van de partij in hun dagelijks leven tegengewerkt.
Dit is het online platform van Rappeh:
https://peakd.com/@rappeh
De facebook groep is verwijderd en ook de site is niet meer te vinden maar via dit kranten artikel kun je toch wat info vinden over de activiteiten van haar en de partij;
https://www.jewishpress.com/multimedia/radio/israel-news-talk-radio/tamar-yonah-show/rappeh-a-new-israeli-political-party-against-the-lockdowns-the-tamar-yonah-show-audio/2021/02/15/
Help ons:
Jij kan helpen met een donatie maar ook door deze video te delen op social media en/of via whatt's app, telegram, signal, messenger, what ever...als de video maar zoveel mogelijk mensen bereikt.
Doneren kan via https://blckbx.tv/doneren
Voor meer info kijk op https://blckbx.tv
Ilana Rachel Daniel came with an emotional outcry for help from Jerusalem, the capital of Israel. At record speed, the government is trying to vaccinate the entire population - including pregnant women and small children - against the corona virus. "Civil rights are put aside and people can only participate in society again after vaccination," told Ilana to Flavio Pasquino in the BLCKBX studio via a live stream connection, who tracked down Ilana after an - even - more emotional audio clip on Telegram. Ilana talks about the Green Pass, the Freedom Bracelet, the mRNA vaccine and human rights violations. "Currently reminiscent of the Holocaust," said the Jewess who emigrated from the US to Jerusalem 30 years ago.
Ilana Rachel is active in Jerusalem as a health advisor and information officer for a new political party (Rappeh) that is heavily opposed by the regime. Opening a banc account is not possible and members of the party are also thwarted in their daily lives.
This is an official platform to find more info about Rappeh:
https://peakd.com/@rappeh
The facebook group has been removed and the site can no longer be found, but through this newspaper article you can find some information about the activities of her and the party.
https://www.jewishpress.com/multimedia/radio/israel-news-talk-radio/tamar-yonah-show/rappeh-a-new-israeli-political-party-against-the-lockdowns-the-tamar-yonah-show-audio/2021/02/15/
BLCKBX is a Dutch YouTube platform including a website https://blckbx.tv with a sharp focus on society matters. We are critical and seeking for truth in a investigative way but we don’t want to polarise the debates. If you want to support our work please donate what ever you can so we can maintain the important work.
Donations are possible via https://blckbx.tv/doneren
Nederlandse info:
Note: de video bevat Nederlandse ondertitels.
Ilana Rachel Daniel doet een emotionele noodkreet vanuit Jeruzalem, de hoofdstad van Israël. In een record tempo probeert de regering de gehele bevolking - inclusief zwangere vrouwen en kleine kinderen - te vaccineren tegen het corona virus. “Burgerrechten worden ter zijde geschoven en mensen kunnen pas weer deelnemen aan de samenleving na vaccinatie”, vertel Ilana via een livestream verbinding aan Flavio Pasquino in de BLCKBX studio, die Ilana op het spoort kwam n.a.v. een - nog - emotionelere audio clip op Telegram. Ilana vertelt over de Green Pass, de Freedom Bracelet, het mRNA vaccin en de mensenrechten schendingen. “Die momenteel doen denken aan de Holocaust”, aldus de Jodin die 30 jaar geleden vanuit de US naar Jeruzalem emigreerde.
Ilana Rachel is in Jeruzalem actief als gezondheidsadviseur en voorlichter van een nieuwe politieke partij die flink wordt tegengewerkt door het regime. Een bankrekening openen, is niet mogelijk en ook worden leden van de partij in hun dagelijks leven tegengewerkt.
Dit is het online platform van Rappeh:
https://peakd.com/@rappeh
De facebook groep is verwijderd en ook de site is niet meer te vinden maar via dit kranten artikel kun je toch wat info vinden over de activiteiten van haar en de partij;
https://www.jewishpress.com/multimedia/radio/israel-news-talk-radio/tamar-yonah-show/rappeh-a-new-israeli-political-party-against-the-lockdowns-the-tamar-yonah-show-audio/2021/02/15/
Help ons:
Jij kan helpen met een donatie maar ook door deze video te delen op social media en/of via whatt's app, telegram, signal, messenger, what ever...als de video maar zoveel mogelijk mensen bereikt.
Doneren kan via https://blckbx.tv/doneren
Voor meer info kijk op https://blckbx.tv
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