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Dark Materia's Picard Song - The PSECmedia Edit [hd 720p]
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40 views • January 30, 2021
The PSECmedia Edit of Dark Materia's Picard Song does 3 primary things:
#1 - Uses the best audio quality version we could find
#2 - Uses the High Definition Remastering from the MitchEdit Version
#3 - Includes some of the scenes from the original Standard Definition Version
Standard Definition Scenes were replaced where we felt it was needed. High Definition Scenes were removed to instead use Standard Definition where we felt it was needed. Standard Definition Scenes were shrunk and collaged into the High Definition scenes when possible. The reason for this being, in the MitchEdit, some of the Standard Definition Scenes were replaced with alternatives in High Definition, rather than being upgraded. This is likely due to the fact that it was either too difficult, or not possible, to upgrade the originals and therefore, alternatives were selected to replace those. Keeping to the spirit of the originals, we reverted from those replacements back to the originals, which in our opinion are much more entertaining than the replacements.
Whether you agree or disagree with our thinking on this, enjoy the video anyways!
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/hhYZIBGEdaYw/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1191327059433644032?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Dark-Materia's-Picard-Song---The-PSECmedia-Edit--hd-720p-:5?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
On BrandNewTube: unable to upload, for reasons unknown.
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vdempx-dark-materias-picard-song-the-psecmedia-edit-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/VEQza9y
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/5eab0071-ddb8-45a2-ae6e-dce42ebad0b8
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/rtZY8MwiZwdbHol
#1 - Uses the best audio quality version we could find
#2 - Uses the High Definition Remastering from the MitchEdit Version
#3 - Includes some of the scenes from the original Standard Definition Version
Standard Definition Scenes were replaced where we felt it was needed. High Definition Scenes were removed to instead use Standard Definition where we felt it was needed. Standard Definition Scenes were shrunk and collaged into the High Definition scenes when possible. The reason for this being, in the MitchEdit, some of the Standard Definition Scenes were replaced with alternatives in High Definition, rather than being upgraded. This is likely due to the fact that it was either too difficult, or not possible, to upgrade the originals and therefore, alternatives were selected to replace those. Keeping to the spirit of the originals, we reverted from those replacements back to the originals, which in our opinion are much more entertaining than the replacements.
Whether you agree or disagree with our thinking on this, enjoy the video anyways!
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/hhYZIBGEdaYw/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1191327059433644032?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Dark-Materia's-Picard-Song---The-PSECmedia-Edit--hd-720p-:5?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
On BrandNewTube: unable to upload, for reasons unknown.
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vdempx-dark-materias-picard-song-the-psecmedia-edit-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/VEQza9y
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/5eab0071-ddb8-45a2-ae6e-dce42ebad0b8
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/rtZY8MwiZwdbHol
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