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Moronic Omicron Endless Korona Plandemic Just 'Training Goy Herd' For Obedience Submit Them - Birx Trump 3-'20
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151 views • November 29, 2021
'White House Coronavirus Task Force' press briefing 3-17-20 Birx Trump: We're creating a road map for future 'plandemics'...
'Covid-19' 2020-21 - Mad-Zionist plan-demic to 'herd the cattle' and corral 'em i.e. lockdown and control
http://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2021/11/oh-no-newest-scariant-omicron-endless.html
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*sheeple-goy-cattle - "Because You're A Minion" [say they]; see:
https://www.brighteon.com/e3885096-f03a-442c-b32f-f43095523d39
- - -
also: "Herd immunity herd immunity" - they're calling you cattle:
https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2020/12/herd-immunity-in-your-face-talmudic.html
'Covid-19' 2020-21 - Mad-Zionist plan-demic to 'herd the cattle' and corral 'em i.e. lockdown and control
http://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2021/11/oh-no-newest-scariant-omicron-endless.html
***
*sheeple-goy-cattle - "Because You're A Minion" [say they]; see:
https://www.brighteon.com/e3885096-f03a-442c-b32f-f43095523d39
- - -
also: "Herd immunity herd immunity" - they're calling you cattle:
https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2020/12/herd-immunity-in-your-face-talmudic.html
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