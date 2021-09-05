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2015 Promo: "You're A Minion" - No Gender No Race Only 'Minions' To Be Enslaved Minion World Order
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62 views • September 05, 2021
No male, no female, no race in the minion-world-order [mwo] ...only 'minions'.
see: https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2015/07/minions-movie-7-10-15-androgynous.html
What is all this really about? The answer is actually very simple:
*From the Jewish Talmud: "Only the Jews are humans, the Non-Jews are not humans, but cattle" (non-Jews aka "goyim" = human cattle) - Kerithuth 6b page 78, Jebhammoth 61a
“When the Messiah comes, all will be slaves of the Jews” - (Erubin 43b)
***
*As for the Talmud quotes, the truth is quite otherwise; see Zionism and Bible prophecy [at link above]
see: https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2015/07/minions-movie-7-10-15-androgynous.html
What is all this really about? The answer is actually very simple:
*From the Jewish Talmud: "Only the Jews are humans, the Non-Jews are not humans, but cattle" (non-Jews aka "goyim" = human cattle) - Kerithuth 6b page 78, Jebhammoth 61a
“When the Messiah comes, all will be slaves of the Jews” - (Erubin 43b)
***
*As for the Talmud quotes, the truth is quite otherwise; see Zionism and Bible prophecy [at link above]
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