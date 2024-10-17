© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ALEXANDER DUGIN: ISRAEL’S APOCALYPTIC FOREIGN POLICY
Netanyahu is driven not by rational geopolitical analysis, but ‘messianic’ fantasies of creating Greater Israel and rebuilding the Third Temple of Jerusalem.
https://x.com/NewRulesGeo/status/1846914322678624767
Also, here's a longer partial of this interview, posted yesterday:
https://www.brighteon.com/f576c085-dba8-464b-82d1-e9cd2f129b57