💥🪖 ISRAEL OPENS GATES OF HELL: Big Middle East War Inevitable - Alexander Dugin & Pepe Escobar - New Rules Podcast

💥🪖 ISRAEL OPENS GATES OF HELL: BIG MIDDLE EAST WAR INEVITABLE

Alexander Dugin (https://t.me/Dugin_Aleksandr) and Pepe Escobar (https://t.me/rocknrollgeopolitics) join #NewRulesPodcast to discuss how Netanyahu’s team of “apocalyptic lunatics” is pushing the region to the brink of disaster.

Adding: A new "THAAD" Battery System was spotted, photographed, somewhere in the Negev Desert, Israel.

This marks its first presence after the United States shipment.

For the first time in 12 years, the Iranian Foreign Minister has arrived in Cairo to meet with his Egyptian counterpart

Before the Iranian FM departed for Cairo, he also met with the Jordanian king in Amman.

The king of Jordan told the Iranian FM:

“Jordan will not be a field of regional conflicts. Stopping Israel's war against Gaza and Lebanon is the first step to calm the situation.”

And: Note: Contrary to some reports, the Iranian Foreign Minister is in Egypt to discuss the possibility of resuming bilateral ties between Iran and Egypt, and to discuss the situations in Gaza and Lebanon.

Iran has not, and will never, communicate or 'negotiate' with Israel, even indirectly, and this has been official policy for 45 years. The government does not recognize the Zionist entity as a legitimate state, therefore any direct or indirect contact with its 'officials' or 'representatives' is impossible.



If Iran wants to send a message, they will do so by making public statements, and if necessary, by conveying information to Arab nations like Qatar and Oman who will pass it onto the United States, which will then probably inform Israel.



Besides, there is currently no need nor any benefit in negotiation: There is simply no 'option' or 'way out' if Israel strikes Iran. The Islamic Republic will strike back, and the response will be harsh and overwhelming.

