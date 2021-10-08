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8/10/21 UK using Nazi Techniques with Covid Passports! Who runs that company? US blocked Trumps Executive order for HCQ for the American People!
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180 views • August 10, 2021
1. Letters of impeachment. Bill Still: https://youtu.be/OUedjaMXpuI
2. Reiner and Dr. Zelenko. Boom! https://odysee.com/@Jadu200:7/Dr.-Vladimier-Zelenko-Sitzung-62:4
3. Dr Malone on Bannon’s war room: https://ourgreaterdestiny.org/2021/08/alberta-court-victory-ends-covid/
4. Desantis responds to Biden! https://youtu.be/0MeHv6BRwxE
5. Alberta case correction by Patrick King.https://www.bitchute.com/video/F6XvZCbok1SP/
6. Stew peters and Fox fabricating stories! Ivory Hecker. https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/08/ivory-hecker-fox-was-manufacturing-stories-hoping-covid-would-be-more-deadly/
7. Stew peters on the Alberta case. No gavel drop! 12 minute mark. https://www.brighteon.com/95c581d6-5300-4328-a9d6-e03634c664c8
8. Gut biome Mercola : Fermented foods! https://m.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/fighting-disease-and-depression-with-fermented-foods_3924705.html
9. Really graceful: https://youtu.be/6-D33mLMx-Y
10. Trans predator works for Pelosi and Hillary. https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2021/08/lgbtq-activist-accused-of-soliciting-sex-from-14-year-old-claims-to-work-for-pelosi-hillary-major-democrats/
11. Artwork! Political ideology! . https://drive.google.com/file/d/10y3PUyX_JmzUCIr5X0m3mnI9zsOvj452/view?usp=drivesdk
12. Ben Shapiro transgender debate:https://youtu.be/vAbOb18eI6s
Covid data:https://youtu.be/cccSHUckGSQ
CDC chart of Data: https://www.brighteon.com/5ade8e4f-aed4-4c0b-83e7-4c7ade544bca
CDC Camps: shielding COVID CAMPS! approach: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/global-covid-19/shielding-approach-humanitarian.html
Nazi: Quandt: Entrust: Vaccine passports: for England: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=wto6KZXDm94&;feature=youtu.be
Mass Psychosis: https://www.brighteon.com/5ade8e4f-aed4-4c0b-83e7-4c7ade544bca
Full psychosis video: https://youtu.be/09maaUaRT4M
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can contribute and support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
2. Reiner and Dr. Zelenko. Boom! https://odysee.com/@Jadu200:7/Dr.-Vladimier-Zelenko-Sitzung-62:4
3. Dr Malone on Bannon’s war room: https://ourgreaterdestiny.org/2021/08/alberta-court-victory-ends-covid/
4. Desantis responds to Biden! https://youtu.be/0MeHv6BRwxE
5. Alberta case correction by Patrick King.https://www.bitchute.com/video/F6XvZCbok1SP/
6. Stew peters and Fox fabricating stories! Ivory Hecker. https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/08/ivory-hecker-fox-was-manufacturing-stories-hoping-covid-would-be-more-deadly/
7. Stew peters on the Alberta case. No gavel drop! 12 minute mark. https://www.brighteon.com/95c581d6-5300-4328-a9d6-e03634c664c8
8. Gut biome Mercola : Fermented foods! https://m.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/fighting-disease-and-depression-with-fermented-foods_3924705.html
9. Really graceful: https://youtu.be/6-D33mLMx-Y
10. Trans predator works for Pelosi and Hillary. https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2021/08/lgbtq-activist-accused-of-soliciting-sex-from-14-year-old-claims-to-work-for-pelosi-hillary-major-democrats/
11. Artwork! Political ideology! . https://drive.google.com/file/d/10y3PUyX_JmzUCIr5X0m3mnI9zsOvj452/view?usp=drivesdk
12. Ben Shapiro transgender debate:https://youtu.be/vAbOb18eI6s
Covid data:https://youtu.be/cccSHUckGSQ
CDC chart of Data: https://www.brighteon.com/5ade8e4f-aed4-4c0b-83e7-4c7ade544bca
CDC Camps: shielding COVID CAMPS! approach: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/global-covid-19/shielding-approach-humanitarian.html
Nazi: Quandt: Entrust: Vaccine passports: for England: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=wto6KZXDm94&;feature=youtu.be
Mass Psychosis: https://www.brighteon.com/5ade8e4f-aed4-4c0b-83e7-4c7ade544bca
Full psychosis video: https://youtu.be/09maaUaRT4M
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can contribute and support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
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