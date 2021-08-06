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Dr. David Martin is Correct! FOIA Reveals SARS-CoV-2 Not Isolated and Cannot Be Located!
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2464 views • August 06, 2021
The entire global COVID lock-down plandemic is now a proven HOAX! Fake pandemic, fake PCR tests, fake death statistics, fake NEWS, fake medicine, and FAKE "VACCINES" which are actually poison. Nuremberg Trials 2.0 must happen!
www.StewPeters.tv
www.DrJaneRuby.com
Full segment here: https://rumble.com/vkt3mh-covid-not-isolated-cannot-be-located-does-not-exist-foia-response-reveals-w.html
www.StewPeters.tv
www.DrJaneRuby.com
Full segment here: https://rumble.com/vkt3mh-covid-not-isolated-cannot-be-located-does-not-exist-foia-response-reveals-w.html
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