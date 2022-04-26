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APR.7-2022 EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH DR. ANDY WAKEFIELD FOR COMUSAV MUNDIAL BY TANYA CARMONA
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1205 views • April 26, 2022
Dr. Andy Wakefield, M.D. became a filmmaker after losing his medical licence over a series of defamations when exposing the relationship between the MMR vaccine and autism. Dr. Wakefield explains in detail what he has been accused of stating the facts.
Today, COMUSAV Mundial knows he was right all this time. Kerri Rivera was the first person using ClO2 in healing autism and has developed a protocol with diet. Dr. Wakefield was right when he mentioned there was serious damage in these children intestinal health.
COMUSAV Mundial has offered all the help to back up Dr. Wakefield's findings in a series of Conferences that you can see (most of them in Spanish) on the official website at www.comusav.com/videoteca check it out.
Visit www.1986theact.com to see Dr. Wakefield's films and support his projects.
Watch: Exclusive Interview with Del Bigtree from TheHighWire.com talking about Vaccines and Autism. Facts stated on his documentary VAXXED.
https://www.brighteon.com/a1a45082-fbba-49e7-a372-886c764fe2dd
Today, COMUSAV Mundial knows he was right all this time. Kerri Rivera was the first person using ClO2 in healing autism and has developed a protocol with diet. Dr. Wakefield was right when he mentioned there was serious damage in these children intestinal health.
COMUSAV Mundial has offered all the help to back up Dr. Wakefield's findings in a series of Conferences that you can see (most of them in Spanish) on the official website at www.comusav.com/videoteca check it out.
Visit www.1986theact.com to see Dr. Wakefield's films and support his projects.
Watch: Exclusive Interview with Del Bigtree from TheHighWire.com talking about Vaccines and Autism. Facts stated on his documentary VAXXED.
https://www.brighteon.com/a1a45082-fbba-49e7-a372-886c764fe2dd
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