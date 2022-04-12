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MAR. 28, 2022 - VACCINES AND AUTISM (Interview with Del Bigtree by Tanya Carmona from COMUSAV USA).
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1493 views • April 12, 2022
Spectacular Interview with Del Bigtree, Independent Television and Film producer. Founder and CEO of ICAN.
VAXXED Documental Producer: Del Bigtree
Directed by: Andrew Wakefield
Release date: April 1, 2016
VAXXED Documental Producer: Del Bigtree
Directed by: Andrew Wakefield
Release date: April 1, 2016
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