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IMPORTANT! DOCTORS WORLDWIDE WARN ABOUT THE COVID VACCINES!
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753 views • February 27, 2021
IMPORTANT! DOCTORS WORLDWIDE WARN ABOUT THE COVID VACCINES!
PLEASE SHARE WITH PEOPLE YOU CARE ABOUT,
PEOPLE YOU DON'T CARE ABOUT
PEOPLE IN POWER,
SHARE IT FAR AND WIDE:
Here is the link to it on my Channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/5d0921f5-0562-4131-88de-a0cd8239cd36
Here is Link to download this film directly from film producer:
https://we.tl/t-Oo73bALcdd
This 25 minute video has a collection of Medical professionals from around the world who are bravely speaking out against the COVID Pandemic and the Vaccines. This is a must watch for everyone considering taking the vaccines.
OUR VIDEO SHARING PLATFORMS:
OUR BITCHUTE CHANNEL: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-last-days/
OUR BRIGHTEON CHANNEL: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thelastdays
OUR BRANDNEWTUBE CHANNEL: https://brandnewtube.com/@TheLastDays
OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9bO1IpAif4QB5U5ksigfPQ
PLEASE SHARE WITH PEOPLE YOU CARE ABOUT,
PEOPLE YOU DON'T CARE ABOUT
PEOPLE IN POWER,
SHARE IT FAR AND WIDE:
Here is the link to it on my Channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/5d0921f5-0562-4131-88de-a0cd8239cd36
Here is Link to download this film directly from film producer:
https://we.tl/t-Oo73bALcdd
This 25 minute video has a collection of Medical professionals from around the world who are bravely speaking out against the COVID Pandemic and the Vaccines. This is a must watch for everyone considering taking the vaccines.
OUR VIDEO SHARING PLATFORMS:
OUR BITCHUTE CHANNEL: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-last-days/
OUR BRIGHTEON CHANNEL: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thelastdays
OUR BRANDNEWTUBE CHANNEL: https://brandnewtube.com/@TheLastDays
OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9bO1IpAif4QB5U5ksigfPQ
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