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Ukraine is a distraction from NWO
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100 views • March 03, 2022
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1. U.S. Truckers: Destination DC, Convoy Headed To The Capitol, Ignored By Media. More and more trucks join the convoy.
https://rumble.com/vw9zg9-u.s.-truckers-destination-dc-convoy-headed-to-the-capitol-ignored-by-media.html
2. Patrick Howley joined the Stew Peters Show Wednesday to reveal the details of the Las Vegas shooting, exposing the FBI’s foreknowledge of the disaster, and much more. Las Vegas Shooting Documents Prove multiple shooters
https://rumble.com/vwa2x9-never-before-seen-documents-las-vegas-shooting-documents-prove-multiple-sho.html
3. Garrett Ziegler is a former Trump White House staffer and is now CEO of Marco Polo, a group dedicated to discovering and exposing government corruption. For the past year, Garrett has dedicated himself to revealing the corruption of the Biden crime family.
https://www.brighteon.com/b78252bb-aec3-4ad5-a47d-815d42a5b782
4. Zelensky, another oligarch puppet made president by a TV show - BBC's 2019 honest report.
https://www.brighteon.com/a324394e-b998-46b6-82c5-16311517fbfe
5. MAX IGAN ! THE DEPOPULATION AGENDA A NEW INTERVIEW
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gUaeyNwkvUKZ/
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https://lazudi.com/th-en/chiang-mai/property/condo-with-view-of-doi-suthep-one-plus-jed-yod-condo-17028
1. U.S. Truckers: Destination DC, Convoy Headed To The Capitol, Ignored By Media. More and more trucks join the convoy.
https://rumble.com/vw9zg9-u.s.-truckers-destination-dc-convoy-headed-to-the-capitol-ignored-by-media.html
2. Patrick Howley joined the Stew Peters Show Wednesday to reveal the details of the Las Vegas shooting, exposing the FBI’s foreknowledge of the disaster, and much more. Las Vegas Shooting Documents Prove multiple shooters
https://rumble.com/vwa2x9-never-before-seen-documents-las-vegas-shooting-documents-prove-multiple-sho.html
3. Garrett Ziegler is a former Trump White House staffer and is now CEO of Marco Polo, a group dedicated to discovering and exposing government corruption. For the past year, Garrett has dedicated himself to revealing the corruption of the Biden crime family.
https://www.brighteon.com/b78252bb-aec3-4ad5-a47d-815d42a5b782
4. Zelensky, another oligarch puppet made president by a TV show - BBC's 2019 honest report.
https://www.brighteon.com/a324394e-b998-46b6-82c5-16311517fbfe
5. MAX IGAN ! THE DEPOPULATION AGENDA A NEW INTERVIEW
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gUaeyNwkvUKZ/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/DennyAbrahamsson
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M2pUjMFvDL8n/
Swebbtube: https://swebbtube.se/c/sweden_wakeup_channel/videos
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dennyabrahamsson
Im also on Telegram with my name Denny Abrahamsson.
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai, Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 or Ica Bank account 9271-2403061 My email is [email protected] or [email protected]
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