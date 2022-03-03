MARCO POLO Investigates | The BIDEN-UKRAINE HISTORIC COVER-UP Revelations

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Garrett Ziegler is a former Trump White House staffer and is now CEO of Marco Polo, a group dedicated to discovering and exposing government corruption. For the past year, Garrett has dedicated himself to revealing the corruption of the Biden crime family.