© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Connecting The Dots Worldwide - 'Casedemic'
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • September 02, 2020
The story is the same worldwide. "Casedemic" Why the lockdowns, wearing face masks, social distancing?? What is the real agenda??
Sources:
https://www.brighteon.com/8a95210a-82f7-45b4-bcd6-88378356bde8
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-politics-53397617
https://dailytimes.com.pk/643363/malaysia-mulling-over-making-face-masks-compulsory-in-public/
https://www.thelocal.es/20200714/spains-andalusia-to-make-masks-mandatory-even-at-beaches-and-swimming-pools
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-53471497
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/global-health/science-and-disease/have-many-coronavirus-patients-died-italy/
https://gript.ie/irelands-death-rate-in-april-is-lower-than-two-years-ago/
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/politics/covid-19-garda-to-enforce-mandatory-masks-in-shops-as-last-resort-1.4307033
https://greatgameindia.com/bill-gates-vaccination-based-digital-identity/
https://www.theblaze.com/news/china-orders-christians-to-take-replace-crosses-and-images-of-jesus-christ-with-portraits-of-communist-leaders
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2020/05/29/german-official-leaks-report-denouncing-corona-as-global-false-alarm/
https://www.fox13news.com/news/kentucky-couple-fit-with-ankle-monitors-placed-on-house-arrest-for-refusing-to-sign-quarantine-documents
https://www.mintpressnews.com/africa-trust-stamp-covid-19-vaccine-record-payment-system/269346/
https://www.irishmirror.ie/news/irish-news/health-news/irish-health-chiefs-hopeful-early-22387629
https://www.bbc.com/news/health-53469269
https://uk.finance.yahoo.com/news/coronavirus-restrictions-refuse-vaccine-135129841.html?guccounter=1&;guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuZ29vZ2xlLmNvbS8&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAJPyPo4IBybp_CRsbhHczc_1LDcU62C3-eCRWNdTaNvtjFQSWF9P9bubYH0D60leEi3Hte3BRd3yYSY8z3QTc4OjQm45Nq3yYAC_hXmZQqxsSM6m2mHchrzLJLaFpmamYQmBHOciU_CadQ9NFPy824IcP4yh5PEeneBGpyB9QSAB
https://www.foxnews.com/world/imperial-college-britain-coronavirus-lockdown-buggy-mess-unreliable
https://www.thejournal.ie/covid-19-testing-gardai-visit-people-refuse-5155861-Jul2020/?utm_source=twitter_short
https://www.rte.ie/news/health/2020/0703/1151127-virus-report/
Sources:
https://www.brighteon.com/8a95210a-82f7-45b4-bcd6-88378356bde8
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-politics-53397617
https://dailytimes.com.pk/643363/malaysia-mulling-over-making-face-masks-compulsory-in-public/
https://www.thelocal.es/20200714/spains-andalusia-to-make-masks-mandatory-even-at-beaches-and-swimming-pools
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-53471497
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/global-health/science-and-disease/have-many-coronavirus-patients-died-italy/
https://gript.ie/irelands-death-rate-in-april-is-lower-than-two-years-ago/
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/politics/covid-19-garda-to-enforce-mandatory-masks-in-shops-as-last-resort-1.4307033
https://greatgameindia.com/bill-gates-vaccination-based-digital-identity/
https://www.theblaze.com/news/china-orders-christians-to-take-replace-crosses-and-images-of-jesus-christ-with-portraits-of-communist-leaders
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2020/05/29/german-official-leaks-report-denouncing-corona-as-global-false-alarm/
https://www.fox13news.com/news/kentucky-couple-fit-with-ankle-monitors-placed-on-house-arrest-for-refusing-to-sign-quarantine-documents
https://www.mintpressnews.com/africa-trust-stamp-covid-19-vaccine-record-payment-system/269346/
https://www.irishmirror.ie/news/irish-news/health-news/irish-health-chiefs-hopeful-early-22387629
https://www.bbc.com/news/health-53469269
https://uk.finance.yahoo.com/news/coronavirus-restrictions-refuse-vaccine-135129841.html?guccounter=1&;guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuZ29vZ2xlLmNvbS8&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAJPyPo4IBybp_CRsbhHczc_1LDcU62C3-eCRWNdTaNvtjFQSWF9P9bubYH0D60leEi3Hte3BRd3yYSY8z3QTc4OjQm45Nq3yYAC_hXmZQqxsSM6m2mHchrzLJLaFpmamYQmBHOciU_CadQ9NFPy824IcP4yh5PEeneBGpyB9QSAB
https://www.foxnews.com/world/imperial-college-britain-coronavirus-lockdown-buggy-mess-unreliable
https://www.thejournal.ie/covid-19-testing-gardai-visit-people-refuse-5155861-Jul2020/?utm_source=twitter_short
https://www.rte.ie/news/health/2020/0703/1151127-virus-report/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.