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Connecting The Dots Worldwide - 'Casedemic'
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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8 views • September 02, 2020
The story is the same worldwide. "Casedemic" Why the lockdowns, wearing face masks, social distancing?? What is the real agenda??

Sources:

https://www.brighteon.com/8a95210a-82f7-45b4-bcd6-88378356bde8

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-politics-53397617

https://dailytimes.com.pk/643363/malaysia-mulling-over-making-face-masks-compulsory-in-public/

https://www.thelocal.es/20200714/spains-andalusia-to-make-masks-mandatory-even-at-beaches-and-swimming-pools

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-53471497

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/global-health/science-and-disease/have-many-coronavirus-patients-died-italy/

https://gript.ie/irelands-death-rate-in-april-is-lower-than-two-years-ago/

https://www.irishtimes.com/news/politics/covid-19-garda-to-enforce-mandatory-masks-in-shops-as-last-resort-1.4307033

https://greatgameindia.com/bill-gates-vaccination-based-digital-identity/

https://www.theblaze.com/news/china-orders-christians-to-take-replace-crosses-and-images-of-jesus-christ-with-portraits-of-communist-leaders

https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2020/05/29/german-official-leaks-report-denouncing-corona-as-global-false-alarm/

https://www.fox13news.com/news/kentucky-couple-fit-with-ankle-monitors-placed-on-house-arrest-for-refusing-to-sign-quarantine-documents

https://www.mintpressnews.com/africa-trust-stamp-covid-19-vaccine-record-payment-system/269346/

https://www.irishmirror.ie/news/irish-news/health-news/irish-health-chiefs-hopeful-early-22387629

https://www.bbc.com/news/health-53469269

https://uk.finance.yahoo.com/news/coronavirus-restrictions-refuse-vaccine-135129841.html?guccounter=1&;guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuZ29vZ2xlLmNvbS8&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAJPyPo4IBybp_CRsbhHczc_1LDcU62C3-eCRWNdTaNvtjFQSWF9P9bubYH0D60leEi3Hte3BRd3yYSY8z3QTc4OjQm45Nq3yYAC_hXmZQqxsSM6m2mHchrzLJLaFpmamYQmBHOciU_CadQ9NFPy824IcP4yh5PEeneBGpyB9QSAB

https://www.foxnews.com/world/imperial-college-britain-coronavirus-lockdown-buggy-mess-unreliable

https://www.thejournal.ie/covid-19-testing-gardai-visit-people-refuse-5155861-Jul2020/?utm_source=twitter_short

https://www.rte.ie/news/health/2020/0703/1151127-virus-report/
Keywords
propagandaplandemiccovid1984mandatory maskscasedemicbill gates vaccination
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