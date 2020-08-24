© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'Crucial Viewing - to truly understand our current Viral Issue #Casedemic
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
57 views • August 24, 2020
The title says it all - absolutely crucial that you see this, realize the reality - and share widely. You must understand that our epidemic has waned - and has been replaced with an irrational, unscientific Casedemic.
A reminder that my extensive research efforts and interviewing/video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can at my Patreon Link: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins - thank you!
For monthly donation to support me directly, or give a one-off payment - simply use the following link: https://tinyurl.com/IvorCummins
A reminder that my extensive research efforts and interviewing/video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can at my Patreon Link: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins - thank you!
For monthly donation to support me directly, or give a one-off payment - simply use the following link: https://tinyurl.com/IvorCummins
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.