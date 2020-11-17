© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BB. MMS vs. COVID-19 VACCINES: A faster, cheaper, and less painful defense with no long-term side effects
Follow
7
Download MP3
Share
Report
247 views • November 17, 2020
Here is a review of a vaccine trial patient for covid-19 (which is reporting a 90-95% success rate so far), who experienced extreme fatigue, headaches, injection site pain on his first injection. There is a second injection that is given about 3-4 weeks later as a part of the protocol. I compare this to the Chlorine Dioxide coronavirus protocol (which is a 6-drop dose given 4-5 times a day for two days followed by Protocol 1000 as needed). The MMS protocol costs about 25 cents or less if made at home, it takes about 2-4 days to be recovered and has no long term side effects or other health risks other than a little herxheimer reaction. MMS does not kill viruses but it does make them unable to reproduce, which may allow the body some time to create antibiodies before the virus dies. Here is a review of 104 covid-19 patients who took Chlorine Dioxide and recovered within 4 days: https://www.brighteon.com/ff709114-5e17-4b22-9c47-7073ab712635 Since that preliminary trial, over 14,000 have been treated for covid-19 with a 100% recovery rate.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.