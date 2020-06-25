1. MMS EQUADOR: - Over 100 Covid-19 cases recovered with CDS (Chlorine Dioxide) by AEMEMI doctors in preliminary clinical trials

This is a researchers account of how CDS (AKA MMS) was used to help 104 people recover from Coronavirus in Guayaquil, Equador. Video is given with permission from andreaskalcker.com. I make no claims on how true this account is. However, I have been researching CDS for almost 6 months and taking it internally for almost 2 months and I have found that CDS is not a harmful substance. It has helped me with several physical ailments and I would not be surprised if it did kill Covid-19 and many of the other diseases that are being reported by individuals. I will continue to learn and test how CDS can help with the health of us all. Onward in search of the truth!