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1. MMS EQUADOR: - Over 100 Covid-19 cases recovered with CDS (Chlorine Dioxide) by AEMEMI doctors in preliminary clinical trials
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249 views • June 25, 2020
This is a researchers account of how CDS (AKA MMS) was used to help 104 people recover from Coronavirus in Guayaquil, Equador. Video is given with permission from andreaskalcker.com. I make no claims on how true this account is. However, I have been researching CDS for almost 6 months and taking it internally for almost 2 months and I have found that CDS is not a harmful substance. It has helped me with several physical ailments and I would not be surprised if it did kill Covid-19 and many of the other diseases that are being reported by individuals. I will continue to learn and test how CDS can help with the health of us all. Onward in search of the truth!
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