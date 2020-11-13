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Donald Trump Starts Arrest on The Deep State
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1649 views • November 13, 2020
Donald Trump Starts Arrest on The Deep State. Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/5c45db95-5f39-42a7-a43e-fd5ad37efaf0 Published on Sep 16, 2018
Be prepared ,
God and his angels are about to bring justice !!!
God Bless ,
Dan
Be prepared ,
God and his angels are about to bring justice !!!
God Bless ,
Dan
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