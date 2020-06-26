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NON MASK WEARER Confronts CVS Manager for DISCRIMINATION for MEDICAL or RELIGIOUS REASONS #izreviews
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31 views • June 26, 2020
https://izreviews.com/blog/non-mask-wearer-confronts-cvs-manager-for-discrimination-for-medical-or-religious-reasons-izreviews/ for my blog post about this
YOUTUBE: https://youtu.be/PdQB17ma6HQ
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/5c3b8fa4-6994-4a65-9f03-2ff1e7c99b3b
EXEMPTIONS for Face Covering from Arizona State Website – Can it Be the Same In Your State? https://izreviews.com/blog/exemptions-for-face-covering-from-arizona-state-website-can-it-be-the-same-in-your-state/
YOUTUBE: https://youtu.be/PdQB17ma6HQ
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/5c3b8fa4-6994-4a65-9f03-2ff1e7c99b3b
EXEMPTIONS for Face Covering from Arizona State Website – Can it Be the Same In Your State? https://izreviews.com/blog/exemptions-for-face-covering-from-arizona-state-website-can-it-be-the-same-in-your-state/
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