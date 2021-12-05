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. NWO hates Christianity. Their leader is Lucifer or Satan.
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51 views • December 05, 2021
1. Why Does The EU DISLIKE Christmas So Much? Hugo Talks. NWO hates Christianity. Their leader is Lucifer or Satan. Christians are the enemies.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/why-does-the-eu-dislike-christmas-so-much-hugo-talks-lockdown_Olf1clTTkmukwIS.html
2. Patrick Byrne: Lin Wood is right. Its sad when there is fighting on our side.
https://www.brighteon.com/90a8953d-4fd0-4c90-896a-5d05192ee8cc
3. AUSTRIANS HAVE HAD ENOUGH! CIVIL OBEDIENCE IS THE ONLY WAY TO STOP THE NEW WORLD ORDER AND THE GREAT RESET:
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/austrians-have-had-enough_W2w3BEPRKIyuVlB.html
4. They use our bodies as greenhouses for creepy parasites. Dr. Madej warns us for these Frankenstein experiments. Reminds me of bodysnatchers.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/j053GA8fFR60/
5. For some people abortion is a religion worth celebrating.
https://www.brighteon.com/7b61cd10-410f-4c92-b48e-82fdcb0b5dd7
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/why-does-the-eu-dislike-christmas-so-much-hugo-talks-lockdown_Olf1clTTkmukwIS.html
2. Patrick Byrne: Lin Wood is right. Its sad when there is fighting on our side.
https://www.brighteon.com/90a8953d-4fd0-4c90-896a-5d05192ee8cc
3. AUSTRIANS HAVE HAD ENOUGH! CIVIL OBEDIENCE IS THE ONLY WAY TO STOP THE NEW WORLD ORDER AND THE GREAT RESET:
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/austrians-have-had-enough_W2w3BEPRKIyuVlB.html
4. They use our bodies as greenhouses for creepy parasites. Dr. Madej warns us for these Frankenstein experiments. Reminds me of bodysnatchers.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/j053GA8fFR60/
5. For some people abortion is a religion worth celebrating.
https://www.brighteon.com/7b61cd10-410f-4c92-b48e-82fdcb0b5dd7
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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