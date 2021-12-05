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Mentally Deranged These People are RETARDS...[04.12.2021]
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70 views • December 05, 2021
'Imagine celebrating taking pharmaceuticals that completely wipe out all life inside of you...YIKES'
42,764 views Dec 4, 2021
Memology 101
451K subscribers
https://youtu.be/st4LVhHOFSo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
42,764 views Dec 4, 2021
Memology 101
451K subscribers
https://youtu.be/st4LVhHOFSo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
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