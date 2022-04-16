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Cargolux Dumping Some World Economic Forum Climate Change Over Wyoming
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111 views • April 16, 2022
more death dumps on the USA BY THE EU PLANES
THEY ARE SPRAYING US LIKE BUGS! - https://www.brighteon.com/14f914ea-16ec-4379-9418-5bff0c5ef555
CORRECTION! WATCH THE SKYS -https://www.brighteon.com/a9df5299-6fca-40dc-bdc3-2b047d364d8e
HAARP - IS A WEAPON OF MASS DESTRUCTION! - https://www.brighteon.com/88b00e06-4012-4c48-a1dc-2d9fffa92520
THEY ARE SPRAYING US LIKE BUGS! - https://www.brighteon.com/14f914ea-16ec-4379-9418-5bff0c5ef555
CORRECTION! WATCH THE SKYS -https://www.brighteon.com/a9df5299-6fca-40dc-bdc3-2b047d364d8e
HAARP - IS A WEAPON OF MASS DESTRUCTION! - https://www.brighteon.com/88b00e06-4012-4c48-a1dc-2d9fffa92520
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