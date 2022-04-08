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GOF - THEY ARE SPRAYING THE BIRDS AS WELL ! DID ANYONE SAY - NWO GOF BIRDFLU??? - WELL THEY SHOULD - ITS YOUR GOVERNMENTS THAT WILL DROP IT ON YOU!
ITS ALL A PSYOP
ITS ALL A PSYOP
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252 views • April 08, 2022
MAN MADE GOF BIRD-FLU - https://www.brighteon.com/299c23fe-1e58-4b3c-a7ae-87514995ffb4

H1N1-5 BIRD FLU PLANDEMIC GATES FUNDED GOF NEXT PANDEMIC - https://www.bitchute.com/video/V0WC6lXclThg/ THEY ARE THE NWO DEATH CULT!

INVESTIGATORS INVESTIGATE THIS! - ITS IMPORTANT! - https://www.utoledo.edu/al/psychology/pdfs/comphearaudio/Audiogramofthechicken.pdf

YOUR ALL GOING TO HAVE TO "CHIP IN" - NO WAY! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/VLLGYXr7ROnu/

THINGS ARE GETTING CRAZY - https://www.brighteon.com/77760f08-7dbc-4a33-bd86-9732b601093d

COCKEREL GOBLETS TO USHER IN THE H1N1-5 GOF BIRD FLU THEY MADE IN UKRAINE BIO LABS - ???????????? - https://www.bitchute.com/video/GMJA8lSxlqow/

H1N1-5 BIRD FLU PLANDEMIC GATES FUNDED GOF NEXT PANDEMIC - https://www.bitchute.com/video/V0WC6lXclThg/ THEY ARE THE NWO DEATH CULT!

THE NAZI WORLD ORDER! - WAKE UP!!!!!!!!! - https://www.brighteon.com/58451a75-871b-4bba-997a-d87eeef5fff8

HUNTERS BECOME HUNTED! - https://www.brighteon.com/f7183067-c472-402d-8705-1d478b7347da
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lovecommon lawjusticepeacehuman rightsharmonynuremberg 2the rule of common law
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy