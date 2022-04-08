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GOF - THEY ARE SPRAYING THE BIRDS AS WELL ! DID ANYONE SAY - NWO GOF BIRDFLU??? - WELL THEY SHOULD - ITS YOUR GOVERNMENTS THAT WILL DROP IT ON YOU!
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252 views • April 08, 2022
MAN MADE GOF BIRD-FLU - https://www.brighteon.com/299c23fe-1e58-4b3c-a7ae-87514995ffb4
H1N1-5 BIRD FLU PLANDEMIC GATES FUNDED GOF NEXT PANDEMIC - https://www.bitchute.com/video/V0WC6lXclThg/ THEY ARE THE NWO DEATH CULT!
INVESTIGATORS INVESTIGATE THIS! - ITS IMPORTANT! - https://www.utoledo.edu/al/psychology/pdfs/comphearaudio/Audiogramofthechicken.pdf
YOUR ALL GOING TO HAVE TO "CHIP IN" - NO WAY! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/VLLGYXr7ROnu/
THINGS ARE GETTING CRAZY - https://www.brighteon.com/77760f08-7dbc-4a33-bd86-9732b601093d
COCKEREL GOBLETS TO USHER IN THE H1N1-5 GOF BIRD FLU THEY MADE IN UKRAINE BIO LABS - ???????????? - https://www.bitchute.com/video/GMJA8lSxlqow/
H1N1-5 BIRD FLU PLANDEMIC GATES FUNDED GOF NEXT PANDEMIC - https://www.bitchute.com/video/V0WC6lXclThg/ THEY ARE THE NWO DEATH CULT!
THE NAZI WORLD ORDER! - WAKE UP!!!!!!!!! - https://www.brighteon.com/58451a75-871b-4bba-997a-d87eeef5fff8
HUNTERS BECOME HUNTED! - https://www.brighteon.com/f7183067-c472-402d-8705-1d478b7347da
H1N1-5 BIRD FLU PLANDEMIC GATES FUNDED GOF NEXT PANDEMIC - https://www.bitchute.com/video/V0WC6lXclThg/ THEY ARE THE NWO DEATH CULT!
INVESTIGATORS INVESTIGATE THIS! - ITS IMPORTANT! - https://www.utoledo.edu/al/psychology/pdfs/comphearaudio/Audiogramofthechicken.pdf
YOUR ALL GOING TO HAVE TO "CHIP IN" - NO WAY! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/VLLGYXr7ROnu/
THINGS ARE GETTING CRAZY - https://www.brighteon.com/77760f08-7dbc-4a33-bd86-9732b601093d
COCKEREL GOBLETS TO USHER IN THE H1N1-5 GOF BIRD FLU THEY MADE IN UKRAINE BIO LABS - ???????????? - https://www.bitchute.com/video/GMJA8lSxlqow/
H1N1-5 BIRD FLU PLANDEMIC GATES FUNDED GOF NEXT PANDEMIC - https://www.bitchute.com/video/V0WC6lXclThg/ THEY ARE THE NWO DEATH CULT!
THE NAZI WORLD ORDER! - WAKE UP!!!!!!!!! - https://www.brighteon.com/58451a75-871b-4bba-997a-d87eeef5fff8
HUNTERS BECOME HUNTED! - https://www.brighteon.com/f7183067-c472-402d-8705-1d478b7347da
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