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Stew Peters feat Dr. Bryan Ardis: 'WATCH THE WATER' April 12, 2022
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254 views • April 16, 2022
The PLAN-demic continues, but its origins are still a nefarious mystery. How did the world get sick, how did Covid really spread, and did the Satanic elite tell the world about this bioweapon ahead of time? Dr. Bryan Ardis (www.ardisantidote.com) has unveiled a shocking connection between this pandemic and the eternal battle of good and evil which began in the Garden of Eden.
In this Stew Peters Network exclusive, Director Stew Peters, award winning filmmaker Nicholas Stumphauzer and Executive Producer Lauren Witzke bring to light a truth satan himself has fought to suppress.
Visit http://ardisantidote.com/ to learn how to protect you and your loved ones during this biological war.
Source: https://rumble.com/v10miez-world-premiere-watch-the-water.html
--
'Viruses' does NOT excist!
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]
The End of Germ Theory... TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world PLANdemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory.
(Links for verification and research under all my videos)
- Does 'Viruses' exists? (No)
- Does all people have an 'immune system'? (no)
- What is a 'Virus' and a 'Dis'-ease?
- Do you have an 'Dis'-ease?
- What is 'Cancer' and how do I cure it?
- Do you take Pharmakeia 'Medicine'?
- Do you trust the 'Science' alá Big Pharma?
- Who has the 'liability' for all 'medicine' to the people?
Timeline + Content:
00:00:00 Commercials/Advertisement
00:32:00 Terrain - The Film 'Part 1'
01:32:00 So Who is Dr. Stefan Lanka PH.D? + Commercials
01:40:00 Introduction + Roundtable Discussion with Cast Members + Commercials
02:47:00 Introduction to Part 2 by David Icke
03:02:00 Terrain - The Film Part 2: 'Passing the Torch' + Commercials
04:15:00 Live Q & A with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299
--
The Viral Delusion Part 1 Behind The Curtain of The PLANdemic & The Pseudoscience of SARS-COV-2 [21.03.2022]
The Untold Story Behind The Pandemic. The doctors, scientists and journalists featured in THE VIRAL DELUSION examine in detail the scientific papers that were used to justify the pandemic, and what they find is shattering.
In this shocking, five-part, seven hour documentary series, they explode every single major claim, from the "isolation" of the virus to its so-called genetic sequencing, from the discovery of how to "test" for SARS-CoV2 to the emergence of "variants" that in reality, they explain, exist only on a computer.
Their point: that the so-called SARS-CoV-2 virus exists only as a mental construct whose existence in the real world has been disproven by the science itself.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lSSlS7acUhXa/
--
The Viral Delusion Part 2: Monkey Business: Polio, Measles And How It All Began! [27.03.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/B3gApFs1O9jo/
--
WORLD PREMIERE: WATCH THE WATER FULL MOVIE
Stew Peters Network Published April 11, 2022 115,199 Views
https://rumble.com/v10miez-world-premiere-watch-the-water.html
https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
Bitchute Source:
DEADLY COVID TREATMENT & JABS CONTAIN VENOM: WATCH THE WATER (47:32 min)
Dr. Bryan Ardis has unveiled a shocking connection between the covid treatment authorized by Fauci and venom. Watch to discover how the connection was made, which animal the venom comes from, and how this situation is much bigger than just covid treatments and jabs.
WakeUpPlanet - 4197 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gm8sPH4GFkNI/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wakeupplanet/
In this Stew Peters Network exclusive, Director Stew Peters, award winning filmmaker Nicholas Stumphauzer and Executive Producer Lauren Witzke bring to light a truth satan himself has fought to suppress.
Visit http://ardisantidote.com/ to learn how to protect you and your loved ones during this biological war.
Source: https://rumble.com/v10miez-world-premiere-watch-the-water.html
--
'Viruses' does NOT excist!
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]
The End of Germ Theory... TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world PLANdemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory.
(Links for verification and research under all my videos)
- Does 'Viruses' exists? (No)
- Does all people have an 'immune system'? (no)
- What is a 'Virus' and a 'Dis'-ease?
- Do you have an 'Dis'-ease?
- What is 'Cancer' and how do I cure it?
- Do you take Pharmakeia 'Medicine'?
- Do you trust the 'Science' alá Big Pharma?
- Who has the 'liability' for all 'medicine' to the people?
Timeline + Content:
00:00:00 Commercials/Advertisement
00:32:00 Terrain - The Film 'Part 1'
01:32:00 So Who is Dr. Stefan Lanka PH.D? + Commercials
01:40:00 Introduction + Roundtable Discussion with Cast Members + Commercials
02:47:00 Introduction to Part 2 by David Icke
03:02:00 Terrain - The Film Part 2: 'Passing the Torch' + Commercials
04:15:00 Live Q & A with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299
--
The Viral Delusion Part 1 Behind The Curtain of The PLANdemic & The Pseudoscience of SARS-COV-2 [21.03.2022]
The Untold Story Behind The Pandemic. The doctors, scientists and journalists featured in THE VIRAL DELUSION examine in detail the scientific papers that were used to justify the pandemic, and what they find is shattering.
In this shocking, five-part, seven hour documentary series, they explode every single major claim, from the "isolation" of the virus to its so-called genetic sequencing, from the discovery of how to "test" for SARS-CoV2 to the emergence of "variants" that in reality, they explain, exist only on a computer.
Their point: that the so-called SARS-CoV-2 virus exists only as a mental construct whose existence in the real world has been disproven by the science itself.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lSSlS7acUhXa/
--
The Viral Delusion Part 2: Monkey Business: Polio, Measles And How It All Began! [27.03.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/B3gApFs1O9jo/
--
WORLD PREMIERE: WATCH THE WATER FULL MOVIE
Stew Peters Network Published April 11, 2022 115,199 Views
https://rumble.com/v10miez-world-premiere-watch-the-water.html
https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
Bitchute Source:
DEADLY COVID TREATMENT & JABS CONTAIN VENOM: WATCH THE WATER (47:32 min)
Dr. Bryan Ardis has unveiled a shocking connection between the covid treatment authorized by Fauci and venom. Watch to discover how the connection was made, which animal the venom comes from, and how this situation is much bigger than just covid treatments and jabs.
WakeUpPlanet - 4197 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gm8sPH4GFkNI/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wakeupplanet/
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