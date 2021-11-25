NORTHERN TERRITORY SITUATION ROUND UP

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He doesn't like conspiracy theorist.
https://www.brighteon.com/e10ef8d2-1609-4387-b213-cd2a165c2160
Brisbane Australia,
Alleged Quarantine Camp In Queensland, Footage Sent To Me By Subscriber
https://www.brighteon.com/5b1809cb-025b-4e91-b945-3453e85a03ab
Australia - Dave Cole ( Original Sovereign Tribal Federation) Update and Info
https://www.brighteon.com/4a0889b8-9f67-45fb-b8d8-d51fe7c6f6ae
Monica interviews a healthy young lady who got forced into Howard Springs quarantine
https://www.brighteon.com/0fa5c267-beb5-475f-baf8-a5d1b5f2b894
Military rounding up Australians now
https://www.brighteon.com/86f61e9d-02d8-4d08-b2b4-abdd35cf238c