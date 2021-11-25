© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Australia - Dave Cole ( Original Sovereign Tribal Federation) Update and Info
Follow
0
Share
Report
82 views • November 25, 2021
𝟮𝟱 𝗡𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭 . - .
Lurnpa (David Cole) gives an update on the genocide of Australian people in the Northern Territory.
𝘼 𝙩𝙞𝙢𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙙𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙙𝙚. 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙣𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙢𝙪𝙣𝙞𝙩𝙮 𝙢𝙪𝙨𝙩 𝙨𝙥𝙚𝙖𝙠 𝙪𝙥 ! . - .
.
Credit & Appreciation To: Dave Cole & Riccardo Bosi
Lurnpa (David Cole) gives an update on the genocide of Australian people in the Northern Territory.
𝘼 𝙩𝙞𝙢𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙙𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙙𝙚. 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙣𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙢𝙪𝙣𝙞𝙩𝙮 𝙢𝙪𝙨𝙩 𝙨𝙥𝙚𝙖𝙠 𝙪𝙥 ! . - .
.
Credit & Appreciation To: Dave Cole & Riccardo Bosi
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.