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My Reaction To Those Who Ignore The Warnings [hd 720p]
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80 views • March 05, 2021
My reaction to those who ignore the warnings of dissenting scientists / doctors about the rise of authoritarianism and the dangers of this experimental mRNA gene therapy that they incorrectly claim as a "vaccine".
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/VCDf55TpBpQe/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1214399608786788352?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/My-Reaction-To-Those-Who-Ignore-The-Warnings--hd-720p-:4?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/ved39l-my-reaction-to-those-who-ignore-the-warnings-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/2Pm8gKa?u=t
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/5b55b686-94ee-4e22-b96f-3d17f82f9220
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/jCIcmx5JGI5N5AU
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/VCDf55TpBpQe/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1214399608786788352?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/My-Reaction-To-Those-Who-Ignore-The-Warnings--hd-720p-:4?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/ved39l-my-reaction-to-those-who-ignore-the-warnings-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/2Pm8gKa?u=t
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/5b55b686-94ee-4e22-b96f-3d17f82f9220
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/jCIcmx5JGI5N5AU
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