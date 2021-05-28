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Memorial Day Message, F The US Military, World Biggest Criminals. Memorialize The Millions of Victims
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71 views • May 28, 2021
Memorial Day Message, F The US Military, World Biggest Criminals. Memorialize The Millions of Victims
I recorded this video with a heavy heart and sadness.
Memorial Day Message, F The US Military, World Biggest Criminals. Memorialize The Millions of Victims
Another rendition of a Symposium Sunday. May 28th 2017
22 vets commit suicide everyday. Not counting the ones who wish they were dead.
PTSD, depression, gulf war and agent orange syndromes, plague out servicemen.
This video has been removed on all prior formats.
Penta... gone? $2bn of equipment sent to Iraq failed to be accounted
https://youtu.be/0XY9xeocLzc
A U.S. government report has revealed its military cannot account for two-billion dollars' worth of arms and equipment it sent to Iraq, to bolster the country's security forces in the fight against ISIS
How CIA, Mossad Got Their Drugs Through Central America During Extreme Lockdown
https://ugetube.com/watch/how-cia-mossad-got-their-drugs-through-central-america-during-extreme-lockdown_avsuiheKLoQcBuy.html
War Mongering WITH USA`s Inept Military, Will Lose WW3
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nkesyDMpifD2/
The Kay Griggs Interviews
https://www.brighteon.com/194e4411-b785-46a0-ab86-7659d1e19f0f
Google has suspended me from all their products, I must of been right on,
subscribe to my other channels,
ugetube.com,
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist
bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist
Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist
153news.net,
https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=PeaceTerrorist
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
I recorded this video with a heavy heart and sadness.
Memorial Day Message, F The US Military, World Biggest Criminals. Memorialize The Millions of Victims
Another rendition of a Symposium Sunday. May 28th 2017
22 vets commit suicide everyday. Not counting the ones who wish they were dead.
PTSD, depression, gulf war and agent orange syndromes, plague out servicemen.
This video has been removed on all prior formats.
Penta... gone? $2bn of equipment sent to Iraq failed to be accounted
https://youtu.be/0XY9xeocLzc
A U.S. government report has revealed its military cannot account for two-billion dollars' worth of arms and equipment it sent to Iraq, to bolster the country's security forces in the fight against ISIS
How CIA, Mossad Got Their Drugs Through Central America During Extreme Lockdown
https://ugetube.com/watch/how-cia-mossad-got-their-drugs-through-central-america-during-extreme-lockdown_avsuiheKLoQcBuy.html
War Mongering WITH USA`s Inept Military, Will Lose WW3
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nkesyDMpifD2/
The Kay Griggs Interviews
https://www.brighteon.com/194e4411-b785-46a0-ab86-7659d1e19f0f
Google has suspended me from all their products, I must of been right on,
subscribe to my other channels,
ugetube.com,
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist
bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist
Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist
153news.net,
https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=PeaceTerrorist
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
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