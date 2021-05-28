Memorial Day Message, F The US Military, World Biggest Criminals. Memorialize The Millions of Victims

Memorial Day Message, F The US Military, World Biggest Criminals. Memorialize The Millions of VictimsI recorded this video with a heavy heart and sadness.Memorial Day Message, F The US Military, World Biggest Criminals. Memorialize The Millions of VictimsAnother rendition of a Symposium Sunday. May 28th 201722 vets commit suicide everyday. Not counting the ones who wish they were dead.PTSD, depression, gulf war and agent orange syndromes, plague out servicemen.This video has been removed on all prior formats.Penta... gone? $2bn of equipment sent to Iraq failed to be accountedA U.S. government report has revealed its military cannot account for two-billion dollars' worth of arms and equipment it sent to Iraq, to bolster the country's security forces in the fight against ISISHow CIA, Mossad Got Their Drugs Through Central America During Extreme LockdownWar Mongering WITH USA`s Inept Military, Will Lose WW3The Kay Griggs InterviewsGoogle has suspended me from all their products, I must of been right on,subscribe to my other channels,ugetube.com,bit chute,ceflex.orgBrighteon,153news.net,Please help and donate,dr Meno on FACEBOOKJOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTIONThe Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank RunsEUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)