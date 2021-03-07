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Kay Griggs Interview, Full 7 Plus Hours. Leaves you Speechless Abut Our Military
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222 views • March 07, 2021
Kay Griggs Interview, Full 7 Plus Hours. Leaves you Speechless
Just take your time and watch the video. It is hard to realize.
It was this originally interview that prompted me to do these,
Does Semper Fi mean, F#@k me in the Ass? A reply to Kay Griggs Interviews.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J86Rl7EsPSM
Whole World Ruled by Homosexual Pedophile, Psychopaths in 6 Major Institutions,
one of those being the military
https://youtu.be/XOZUkh8s_0Q
Just take your time and watch the video. It is hard to realize.
It was this originally interview that prompted me to do these,
Does Semper Fi mean, F#@k me in the Ass? A reply to Kay Griggs Interviews.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J86Rl7EsPSM
Whole World Ruled by Homosexual Pedophile, Psychopaths in 6 Major Institutions,
one of those being the military
https://youtu.be/XOZUkh8s_0Q
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