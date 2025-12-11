2025年11月19日　衆議院第一議員会館にて

厚生労働省「コロナワクチンが危ないという数百の研究を総ざらいして評価しようとしている。来春くらいまでには―」

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DRS_ogAE5EO/?igsh=MXZoYWpjOG1qbTdvMA%3D%3D





https://www.instagram.com/reel/DRWoRHnEu8l/?igsh=bHdlaXpoc2RzbzA0





＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝





厚生労働省「コロナワクチンが危ないという数百の研究を総ざらいして評価しようとしている。来春くらいまでには―」

https://youtu.be/g0zH13q3S8k?t=3433







＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝

https://x.com/HappyRuler/status/1770229376522834386









Those who conducted PCR tests are also guilty; the past cannot be erased.

https://www.brighteon.com/9accb55e-b0f3-4555-bbaa-5eb99f66f660



All participants in this matter do not need to think about their lives one year from now.







