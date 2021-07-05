COVID-19 Vaccines DESTROYED These Lives (MIRRORED)Mirrored from Brighteon channel Information Warfare at:-Wanna know how it feels to have your life destroyed by the COVID-19 vaccines? Meet Four women and a 12-year old girl who’s lives been ruined by the COVID-19 vaccines. The suffering is unbearable. Doctors all over the world tried to warn them, but their message was completely censored by BIG TECH and the lying mainstream corporate media machine. These victims are real. There are now millions of them all over the world. Spread these stories, help save lives and JUST SAY NO to the COVID-19 vaccines.15,472 DEAD 1.5 Million Injured (50% SERIOUS) Reported in European Union’s Database of Adverse Drug Reactions for COVID-19 Shots1,007,253 Injuries 1,403 DEAD in the UK Following COVID-19 Injections According to UK GovernmentAmericans Will Celebrate “Independence Day” as CDC Reveals Almost 7000 DEAD and Half a Million Injured Following COVID Injections